Major fast food chain introduces a “name your own price” promotion

How low can you go? Ask Taco Bell. You won’t see it advertised on TV or in-store signage, but the fast food chain has unveiled a “name your price tool” on its mobile app designed to help penny-pinchers better manage just how much they want to spend on their meals.

The tool allows consumers to set a subtotal amount ranging from $5 to $25 (excluding taxes, fees, tips, and extras). Once that’s done, the tool randomizes menu items within that budget so consumers can see all their options.

According to National Restaurant News (NRN), the menu items Taco Bell customers favor can also be “pinned” into their carts and “re-randomized” to pull up a mix of food combos within the customer’s price range. And it can be anything – a Meal for 2, Meal for 4, boxes, combos, stackers, drinks, etc.

The company didn’t release a formal announcement about the new feature, but it probably senses the resentment that consumers are feeling about high fast food prices.

“The feature’s introduction comes as consumers continue to show discernment about their restaurant spending, with traffic reductions across much of the industry,” NRN’s Alicia Kelso said. “Enabling them to understand what they can get for their specific budget could potentially help put them at ease.”

Taco Bell has also pumped up its Cravings Value Menu to try and help budget-conscious customers out. There’s now 10 menu items to choose from, each priced for $3 or less including its ‎Spicy Potato Soft Taco and ‎Double Stacked Taco.