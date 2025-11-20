Is Walmart the answer to America’s ‘affordability crisis’?

Walmart beat analysts’ expectations in its most recent quarter: adjusted earnings per share came in at 62 cents while revenue rose by 5.8 % to approximately $179.5 billion.

U.S. comparable store (and online) sales climbed 4.5 %, led by a 28 % jump in e-commerce sales, highlighting value-oriented consumer demand even amid inflationary pressures.

Despite rising profits and raised full-year forecasts (net sales growth of 4.8 %-5.1% and EPS of $2.58-$2.63), Walmart’s commentary implicitly underscores the ongoing affordability crisis—particularly stressed lower-income households—while also showing that the retailer is pulling in higher-income shoppers.

With so many Americans struggling to make ends meet, retailers like Home Depot are also struggling. On the other hand, Walmart is doing just fine, maybe because it’s attracting more customers who are trying to stretch their dollars.

Walmart’s latest earnings report provides a revealing snapshot of retail amid what the company calls an “affordability crisis”—a period when many consumers are stretched by inflation, wage stagnation and delayed government assistance, even as the retailer itself reports strong growth.

The company outperformed Wall Street’s expectations and raised its fourth quarter outlook, and in doing so may have positioned itself as both a barometer of consumer health and a beneficiary of shifting shopping patterns.

While earnings were solid, they show that inflation-weary consumers are still limited in what they can spend. The retailer noted the growth, while robust, is slower than historical peaks and is being driven in part by more affluent households who are trading down. In short, while value-seeking shoppers are flocking to Walmart, the lowest-income consumers are under pressure.

The affordability crisis in action

Walmart’s performance sheds light on how the affordability crisis is shaping retail trends:

Consumers hunting value. With inflation still elevated and wage growth uneven, many shoppers are shifting spend from discretionary purchases to essentials—and they are gravitating toward retailers like Walmart that emphasize low prices and fast delivery. Walmart’s comment that its “low price” model remains a core driver underscores this.

Pressure on lower-income households. The company expressly referenced macro-headwinds—such as a slowing job market and delayed government support—that are weighing on financially vulnerable households. Yet, even in this climate, Walmart is finding strength, suggesting it is capturing a mix of budget-conscious and higher-income customers alike.

Value proposition and newer revenue streams. Walmart is leaning harder into its e-commerce, marketplace and advertising businesses – higher-margin segments that can help offset margin pressure from low-price competition. Its global advertising revenue, for example, rose sharply (53% in the period) and points to an evolving business model.

Pricing discipline versus inflation. Walmart noted that its in-store price increases remained modest compared with broader inflation — a strategy consistent with its “save money, live better” brand but one that also suggests margin sacrifice to keep traffic flowing.

The broader takeaway

Walmart’s results serve as a magnifying glass for the affordability crisis: consumers are gravitating toward value, retailers that can deliver both price and convenience are thriving, and the income divide in consumption patterns is widening.

Walmart may be emerging from this period in stronger shape than many peers, but the underlying consumer reality it reveals is less comfortable: for many households, “shopping smart” is no longer optional, it’s essential.