H-E-B tops Dunnhumby’s Retailer Preference Index for 2025

H-E-B ranks No. 1 in Dunnhumby’s ninth annual Retailer Preference Index, taking the top spot among U.S. grocery chains.

Value, quality, and emotional connection drove H-E-B’s lead as shoppers continue to prioritize affordability without sacrificing experience.

Regional grocers outperformed national rivals, underscoring the growing importance of local relevance and trust.

H-E-B has been named America’s top grocery chain in Dunnhumby’s ninth annual Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a closely watched ranking that measures how well retailers are meeting evolving consumer expectations.

The Texas-based grocer claimed the No. 1 position by outperforming competitors across key drivers such as price, quality, promotions, and customer experience.

Dunnhumby’s RPI is based on extensive shopper research and evaluates retailers on both financial fundamentals—including price and promotions—and emotional connections, such as trust and brand affinity. This year’s results highlight a grocery landscape still shaped by inflation-conscious consumers who are carefully balancing budgets while demanding more from the brands they frequent.

Not just low prices

“H-E-B continues to show that value isn’t just about low prices,” the study found, pointing to the chain’s strong private-label offerings, localized assortments, and reputation for community engagement. Those strengths helped H-E-B stand out in an environment where shoppers are increasingly selective about where they spend their food dollars.

The 2025 Index also revealed a broader shift in shopper preferences. Regional and mid-sized grocers generally performed better than large national chains, suggesting that proximity, personalization, and relevance are becoming more important than sheer scale. Retailers that demonstrated clear price leadership, meaningful promotions, and consistent in-store execution were more likely to earn shopper loyalty.

Conversely, retailers perceived as slow to respond to price sensitivity or lacking differentiation struggled to maintain preference, even if they remain convenient options. According to Dunnhumby, winning retailers are those that clearly communicate value while reinforcing trust at every touchpoint—from shelf pricing to digital engagement.

As grocery competition intensifies, the latest Retailer Preference Index sends a clear message: consumers are rewarding retailers that combine smart pricing with quality, authenticity, and a strong emotional bond. For now, H-E-B is setting the standard—and giving competitors a clear benchmark to chase.