The Starbucks “Bearista” craze has gone full dupe mode

Sold-out Starbucks Bearista cups are reselling for $200–$300, pushing fans toward cheaper dupes on Walmart, Amazon, Etsy, and DIY honey-bear cups

For look-alikes, confirm safe materials, read seller reviews, and avoid listings using Starbucks logos or stock photos to appear “official”

Check return windows, who pays return shipping, and whether the cup is hot- or cold-only—especially since more Starbucks holiday drinkware is coming soon

Fans shut out by Starbucks’ sold-out Bearista Cold Cup are turning to look-alikes on Walmart, Amazon and Etsy, often for a fraction of the price. Here are the trade-offs, safety checks, and return rules to keep in mind.

The 20-oz glass Bearista Cold Cup hit Starbucks stores on Nov. 6 after a social tease the day prior and it vanished almost instantly. Starbucks apologized for the rollout, saying it shipped more Bearista cups “than almost any other merchandise item,” but demand still far outstripped supply. Part of the problem was that many employees were accused of buying them for themselves before the doors opened.

Resale listings popped up within hours, with many still selling in the $200-$300 range on eBay.

The dupe market: what’s out there

Walmart: They’re selling a bear-shaped glass with a beanie-style lid in-store for $12-$14, and online for $29. These are clearly not a Starbucks product as they lack the logo.

Amazon & Etsy: Many similar bear-inspired cups popped up on Amazon and Etsy. Prices vary wildly, anywhere from $30 to $75. Again, these are third-party designs without the Starbucks branding.

The eBay DIY “honey bear” workaround: Another trend also popped up in the days following the craze. Many clever fans are turning the classic honey-bear bottles (yes, the Kirkland ones from Costco) into look-alike cups with a lid and straw. TikTok creators have posted how-to videos using empty honey bottles, framing it as a free dupe if you already have the bottle at home.

Consumer check-list before you buy a look-alike

Verify materials & capacity. Look for tempered glass, BPA-free lid/straw, and dishwasher guidance. Third-party listings should disclose this; if they don’t, skip. (Marketplace product pages usually list materials and care, ask for them if they don’t)

Check seller history and photos. When shopping on eBay be sure prioritize sellers with many positive reviews and real photos. Always avoid listings using Starbucks stock photos or implying that they’re somehow affiliated with Starbucks.

Know return windows. Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and Etsy policies vary by seller. Confirm the return period and who pays return shipping before you purchase. (Policies should be posted on each product page.)

Check hot vs. cold. Starbucks’ Bearista is a cold cup. Many dupes are as well. If the listing claims “hot safe,” look for explicit temperature ratings in the description.

Will Starbucks restock—or offer alternatives?

Starbucks says more holiday merchandise is coming. The company also announced a Roller Rabbit limited collection slated for Dec. 2, giving fans another shot at seasonal drinkware without turning to the resale market.

If you missed the drop, dupes can capture the vibe for much less. Just make sure you don’t pay top dollar thinking you’re getting the real deal when clearly, you’re being duped. Protect yourself by scrutinizing materials, reviews, and returns and remember that splashy resale prices are list prices, not guaranteed sale prices.