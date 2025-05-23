Dollar General is hosting a three-day Memorial Day weekend sale

Dollar General is hosting a three-day summer kickoff sale, with all summer essentials offered at discounted rates.

Shoppers can expect to see hundreds of items marked at buy one, get one 50% off during the sale.

The Splash into Summer sale runs from May 23-26 both online and in stores.

Memorial Day weekend is often the unofficial start to summer for many consumers, and Dollar General is hosting a three-day sale over the long weekend.

During the Splash into Summer sale, shoppers can save on everything they need to kick off the summer season.

“As the school year ends, families are seeking ways to entertain kids of all ages at home. This summer sales event brings even more savings on our everyday low prices,” Steve O’Brien, vice president, division merchandise manager, said in a news release.

“It’s a great time to stock up on everything you need to transform your backyard into a summer oasis of fun.”

What’s on sale?

What can consumers expect from Dollar General’s sale?

Starting May 23 and running through May 26, all the summer essentials will be on sale. Dollar General will have over 100 items as part of a buy one, get one 50% off deal over the weekend.

Everything from pool floats, goggles, swim vests, and more are included in the sale.

Here’s a look at some of the eligible items:

Bluey Inflatable Kiddie Pool: $7.50

Spider-Man Swim Mask: $5.00

H2O GO! Odyssey Fill ‘N Fun Play Pool: $13.50

H2O GO! Beach Ball: $1.00

H2O GO! Kids’ Inflatable Arm Bands: $1.00

H2O GO! Floating Lounge Chair: $8.00

Bestway PowerTouch AC Electric Air Pump: $12.00

Puddle Jumper Child Basic Life Vest: $15.00

Bluey Inflatable Beach Ball or Swim Tube: $1.00

Wet Blast Speed Boat Wind Up Toy: $3.00

Mini Beach Bucket and Toys: $1.00

Double Dutch Jump Rope: $3.00

Colorful Water Splash Balls, 4-count: $1.00

All deals will be available both in stores and online. Both the Dollar General website and mobile app have exclusive coupons and opportunities for even greater savings, including cash back, during the sale.