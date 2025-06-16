Another retailer declares bankruptcy, but will continue operating

Home goods chain At Home files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Joins growing list of retailers folding in a turbulent 2024 retail landscape

Company cites weak consumer demand, high debt load, and inflationary pressures

Last year’s wave of retail bankruptcies has remained slightly calmer in 2025, until now. At Home, a chain of home goods stores, has announced it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Plano, Texas-based company – known for its warehouse-style stores offering furniture, seasonal items, and home accessories at discount prices – filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court late Sunday. The company, which operates more than 250 stores across the country, said the filing will allow it to restructure its debts and reassess its long-term strategic direction while continuing to operate most of its stores.

What consumers should know

At Home said it would continue to operate as usual during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Although the retailer did not say it planned to close any stores as a result of the bankruptcy, the Wall Street Journal previously reported it would close as many as 20 locations.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, said it has entered into an agreement with its lenders that “will eliminate substantially all” of its roughly $2 billion in debt and provide $200 million in new funding.

The company indicated that tariffs on imports may have been a contributing factor. It cited a “rapidly evolving trade environment” as adding to its difficulties.

A tumultuous time for retail

At Home’s bankruptcy filing adds to a mounting list of collapses in the retail sector in 2024. This year has already seen bankruptcies from legacy names like Joann, Rite Aid, and Express, as well as smaller chains unable to weather shifting consumer spending habits and higher operating costs.

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the pace of retail bankruptcies in 2024 has surged to levels not seen since the pandemic-era downturn of 2020.

At Home's troubles have been mounting for some time. After a short-lived boost during the pandemic’s home-renovation frenzy, the company began to falter in the face of supply chain bottlenecks, aggressive competition from online retailers, and sluggish foot traffic. Despite a 2021 leveraged buyout by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, the chain has struggled to return to profitability.

In its bankruptcy filing, At Home listed more than $1 billion in liabilities and cited deteriorating liquidity and high lease obligations as central drivers of its financial distress. The company said it plans to use the court-supervised process to close underperforming stores, renegotiate leases, and secure debtor-in-possession financing to support ongoing operations.