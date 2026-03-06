Kohl’s rolls out new 'Deal Bar' with $10-and-under finds

Located near the checkout line, the under-$10 'Deal Bar' section gives Kohl’s customers a quick way to find inexpensive items before exiting.

Kohl’s has been trying to win back value-focused shoppers as households struggle with higher everyday costs.

For shoppers, the key is remembering that the best Kohl’s deals still come from stacking discounts, rewards, and Kohl’s Cash.

Kohl’s recently introduced a new "Deal Bar" section in all Kohl’s locations. It features a rotating collection of gifts, seasonal products, and everyday essentials, all priced under $10 with some as low as $2.

The display is located at the front of the store, near the checkout line, and is designed to give shoppers a quick place to browse deals and hopefully throw something in their cart they weren’t planning on buying.

The goal is to make it easier for shoppers to find inexpensive items without digging through the rest of the store.

What you’ll find in the Deal Bar

Similar to Target’s Dollar Spot, you’ll find the Deal Bar stocked with small, practical products that work as quick gifts, impulse buys, and household basics.

Examples currently showing up at the Deal Bar include:

Kids’ activities: Sticker books, window decals, and DIY craft kits. Stuff designed to keep your kids entertained at home or on road trips.

Seasonal items: This is going to be the Deal Bar's bread and butter. Items tied to upcoming holidays such as Easter basket fillers, Valentine's gifts, Fourth of July party supplies, and fun summer items like bug catchers.

Appreciation gifts: These are your low-cost gift options for occasions like Teacher Appreciation Week.

These are your low-cost gift options for occasions like Teacher Appreciation Week. Home and organization items: You’ll find storage containers, water bottles, stationery, and home organization tools. All stuff meant to help tidy up your workspaces, pantry, and kitchen.

How shoppers can actually save money

While the $10 price cap may sound appealing, savvy shoppers say the real savings come from how you use the section.

1. Combine with Kohl’s coupons. Many Kohl’s coupons, including percent-off discounts, can still apply to these lower-priced items. That means a $6 item could drop even further with a 20% or 30% discount.

2. Use Kohl’s Cash strategically. Because Deal Bar items are fairly inexpensive, they can be a smart way to redeem Kohl’s Cash without spending much additional money out of pocket.

3. Buy ahead for holidays. Seasonal products often appear weeks before holidays. Picking up things like Easter basket fillers or teacher gifts early can help shoppers avoid higher last-minute prices.

4. Stick to items you’ll actually use. Front-of-store displays are designed to trigger impulse buys. T.J. Maxx is famous for this with their long checkout aisle filled with impulse buys on either side. Your best strategy is to stay focused on the items you already planned to buy and leave the overpriced impulse buys to the next shopper.