Why right now is a rare “Perfect Storm” for TV deals

Three price pressures are hitting at once - Post-holiday overstock, CES new-model announcements, and Super Bowl sales are all colliding, forcing retailers to cut prices to move inventory — not just run flashy “sales.”

Last year’s models get discounted fast - CES instantly makes 2025 TVs feel “old,” even though real-world differences are minimal. Retailers slash prices to clear them before new models fully arrive.

The window doesn’t last - Once Super Bowl sales end and spring models roll out, discounts fade quickly. This is one of the few times TV prices actually reflect true value.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your current TV, there are some factors at play making this a great time to find a deal, even better than Black Friday in most cases.

Between post-holiday inventory overstocks, new model announcements coming out of Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and retailers leaning hard into promotions tied to the Super Bowl, TV prices are being pushed down from multiple directions at once.

Here’s exactly how to take advantage of this “perfect storm” and how long the window tends to last.

Why buying last year’s TV is a smart move

CES is one of the biggest forces pushing TV prices down each January.

Manufacturers use CES to preview their upcoming 2026 lineups which typically include brighter panels, thinner bezels, and some cool software tweaks.

But what usually doesn’t change much for the average TV viewer is picture quality.

That means smart shoppers should look to save money by buying a 2025 model which still has incredible specs and picture quality.

The bottom line is that when 2026 models are announced, 2025 models immediately lose perceived value, even though:

Streaming apps work the same.

Most content is still 4K (not 8K).

Real-world brightness and motion improvements are often marginal.

Retailers know consumers will hesitate to buy “last year’s” TV once new models arrive on shelves. So, they start clearing those models early.

This is why January and early February often deliver what I call the best “value-per-inch” pricing of the entire year.

I mean sure, you can score a great deal on Black Friday on a brand you’ve never heard of with inferior specs, but if you want something that’s going to last you for years, now is a better time to buy.

Pro tip: It’s important to be aware that a 2025 OLED or Mini-LED TV will often beat a 2026 entry-level LED in price. Regardless of how “fancy” the 2026 model sounds on paper. So, if your budget is fixed, be sure to buy last year’s higher-tier panel, not this year’s lower-tier one. That’s where the real upgrade happens for TV buyers this time of year.

Super Bowl sales — why retailers discount TVs now

The Super Bowl is one of the last major TV-buying moments before spring resets. Retailers know that once football season ends, TV demand drops sharply.

That means retailers are fighting mightily for your attention right now.

So not only do stores need to make room for the 2026 models coming in, but they want to take advantage of shoppers looking to upgrade before the big game on February 8th.

Some of the best deals right now:

55-inch TVs — Big savings at every budget

Insignia 55″ 4K UHD Smart TV ($199 on Amazon) – Great entry-level pick for basic streaming and everyday TV watching without the premium price tag.

– Great entry-level pick for basic streaming and everyday TV watching without the premium price tag. LG 55″ 4K UHD AI Smart TV ($228 at Walmart) – This 2025 model is a slight step up with nice app support and solid 4K performance for a super affordable price.

– This 2025 model is a slight step up with nice app support and solid 4K performance for a super affordable price. TCL 55″ Class F35-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Fire TV — This 2025 model is currently priced at $219.99 at Best Buy, $110 off its regular price of $329.99.

— This 2025 model is currently priced at $219.99 at Best Buy, $110 off its regular price of $329.99. Samsung 55″ U-Series 4K Smart TV — This 2025 model is currently $100 off, selling for $329.99 at Best Buy.

65-inch TVs — The sweet spot for most homes

TCL 65″ QM5K 4K UHD ‑Mini LED Smart TV ($549 at Best Buy) – This 2025 model is being sold at $350 off the regular price. The larger screen and is much more immersive for living rooms, without breaking the bank.

– This 2025 model is being sold at $350 off the regular price. The larger screen and is much more immersive for living rooms, without breaking the bank. LG - 65" Class B5 Series OLED AI 4K UHD Smart TV ($987 at Best Buy) — This 2025 model sold for close to $1,300 for the majority of 2025 making it a good deal if you’re looking for a higher-end model.

75-inch TVs — Big screen doesn’t have to mean big cost

Samsung 75″ Class U7900 UHD Smart TV — The 2025 version sells for $448 at Walmart, a savings of $200.

— The 2025 version sells for $448 at Walmart, a savings of $200. 75" Class BRAVIA 3 LED 4K UHD Smart TV ($849 at Best Buy) – The 2024 model is available for $849.99. The TV has Sony’s picture processing and Google TV integration making this a strong all-around choice.

– The 2024 model is available for $849.99. The TV has Sony’s picture processing and Google TV integration making this a strong all-around choice. LG - 77" Class C5 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV ($1,999 at Best Buy) – This 2025 model sold for close to $2,500 for much of 2025. It’s a premium OLED option with deep blacks, rich color, and gaming-friendly features. A standout deal if you can stretch the budget.

Pro tip: Here’s a little pricing trick worth knowing. When you notice the price of a 2025 TV drop sharply in January (or early February), that’s often a “we have too much inventory” price cut. But when the price drops again right before the Super Bowl, consider that the final clearance push and the best price you’ll find.

Common TV buying mistakes to avoid during big sales

Even in a strong buying window like we have right now, it’s easy for shoppers to overspend unintentionally.

Here are the mistakes we see the most often:

Paying for features instead of performance

Specs like “AI upscaling” sound impressive but don’t always translate into noticeably better every day viewing. Make sure you know what specs you’re paying a premium for, and do the research to see if you actually need them.

Chasing brand names over quality

Keep in mind that a mid-tier OLED often outperforms a premium-branded LED at the same price point, especially in dark-room viewing.

When you find a TV that looks right for you, type the model and brand into YouTube and watch one of the many unbiased reviews so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Falling for bundle traps

Free soundbars and accessory bundles can make it look like a great value, but they often mask the individual price of the TV making you think it must be a good price.

Run a quick itemization of everything included in the bundle. In many cases, it’s cheaper to just buy the TV by itself, especially if you don’t necessarily need everything included in the bundle.

Ignoring size-to-price math

Don’t automatically assume that bigger always mean better. Often times the picture quality drops significantly on the larger TVs. Figure out what size TV you want first, then find the best picture quality that fits your budget.

Buy now or wait? A quick reality check

Buying now makes sense if:

You’re replacing a TV more than five or six years old.

You want strong value without chasing new features.

You’re willing to prioritize performance over hype.

Waiting may make sense if:

You want the absolute newest top-tier tech.

You’re not in any rush.

Your current TV still meets your needs.

For most households, the value equation strongly favors buying now. This is especially true as retailers work to clear last year’s inventory while also trying to grab your attention with Super Bowl promotions.