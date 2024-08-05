Dollar General launches its back-to-school sale

As parents and teachers are preparing for the back-to-school season, the cost of supplies is likely to leave a dent in consumers’ pockets.

In an effort to help consumers save money on everything needed for back-to-school, Dollar General is offering shoppers hundreds of items at $1 or less.

“Back-to-school shopping can be stressful for many consumers, especially in this challenging economy,” said Shareeka Meadows, vice president at Dollar General. “More than ever, our customers are looking for affordability to help them stay within budget, and convenience to save them time.

“We are pleased to offer every day great values, including more than 100 school supply products priced at $1 or less, plus DG Digital Coupons.”

How to save

For consumers looking to save as much as possible on school supplies this year, Dollar General’s latest sale could hwlp. Here are just some of the items that consumers can score for $1 or less:

125 Sheets Office Wide Ruled Filler Paper: $0.75

Two Pocket Plastic Portfolio Folder: $1.00

Marble Composition Notebook: $1.00

1-Subject Wide Ruled Notebook: $0.75

100-Count Index Cards: $1.00

3-Count Mini Composition Notebooks: $1.00

3-Count Glue Sticks: $0.50

All-Purpose School Glue: $0.50

7-Count Mechanical Pencils: $1.00

12-Count Colored Pencils: $1.00

In addition, Dollar General is offering backpacks as low as $5, and First Day of School signs starting at just $2.

When consumers download the Dollar General app, they can also download a coupon for $2 off any $10 school supply purchase through the end of the month.

Teachers can save too

Dollar General is also offering additional savings for teachers this back-to-school season.

Once teachers verify their credentials on Dollar General’s Teacher Central, they’ll receive a coupon for 30% off any school supply purchase through September 6.