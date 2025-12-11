Where to eat for free or cheap while you Christmas shop

Grab free or BOGO burgers, fries, drinks, and treats all December at Shake Shack, Chipotle, BK, McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Sonic, Krystal, and Starbucks

Most deals are “free with purchase” on specific days (Fridays, certain Saturdays, or promo windows), so timing matters

You’ll usually need the restaurant’s app, a small minimum spend, and it’s one freebie per account/order at participating locations

Do higher price tags for the stuff on your holiday shopping list this year have you feeling a little gloomy? I have some news that might cheer you up. A bunch of restaurants are offering some great freebies for December. So, when you’re out wrapping up your shopping, stop by one of these places and get a free or highly discount meal or treat.

Shake Shack – Free burger or sandwich

What’s free:One free rotating sandwich (Big Shack, SmokeShack, Chicken Shack, or ShackBurger) with a $10+ purchase.

When:

Dec 1–7: Big Shack

Dec 8–14: SmokeShack

Dec 15–20: Chicken Shack

Dec 21–31: ShackBurger

How to claim: Order in the Shake Shack app, online, or at the in-store kiosk and enter promo code SHACKCHEER at checkout.

Fine print: $10 minimum before tax. Not valid via third-party delivery apps and one freebie per order.

Chipotle – BOGO burrito or bowl

What’s free: Score a free burrito or burrito bowl when you buy one the next two Saturdays in December.

When:

Dec 13: Buy a burrito and get a free burrito, burrito bowl, or 3 taco meal.

Dec 20: Wear a festive sweater, buy any entrée and get one free.

How to claim: You must walk into any Chipotle location to claim either offer. Not valid with mobile or online ordering.

Fine print: The free item will be the lower-priced entrée. Limited to five free menu items per check.

Burger King – “13 Days of Deals”

What’s free: BK is offering a different daily deal from December 12–24. The deal often includes a free item with a minimum in-app purchase. Stuff they regularly give away include a free Whopper Jr., a free Frappé, and a free dessert.

When: December 12–24, 2025.

How to claim: Open the BK app each day and check the “Offers” or promo banner; tap the deal and order through the app.

Fine print: Most deals require a minimum purchase (typically around $3–$5). App and account is also required; participating locations only.

McDonald’s – 12 days of deal

What’s free: Via the McDonald's app, you can participate in their 12 days of Christmas with new $2 deals every AM and every PM through December 23rd.

When: December 12-23, 2025.

Here are the $2 deals:

December 12th - AM: Any Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, PM: Filet-O-Fish

- AM: Any Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, PM: Filet-O-Fish December 13th - AM: Big Breakfast, PM: 10 Pc. Chicken McNuggets

- AM: Big Breakfast, PM: 10 Pc. Chicken McNuggets December 14th - AM: Hot Cakes + Sausage, PM: 3 Piece McCrispy Strips

- AM: Hot Cakes + Sausage, PM: 3 Piece McCrispy Strips December 15th - AM: Egg McMuffin, PM: 10 Pc. Quarter Pounder with Cheese

- AM: Egg McMuffin, PM: 10 Pc. Quarter Pounder with Cheese December 16th - AM: Sausage Gravy Biscuit, PM: 4 Piece McNuggets Happy Meal

- AM: Sausage Gravy Biscuit, PM: 4 Piece McNuggets Happy Meal December 17th - AM: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, PM: Daily Double

- AM: Sausage McMuffin with Egg, PM: Daily Double December 18th - AM: Crispy Chicken Biscuit, PM: Filet-O-Fish

- AM: Crispy Chicken Biscuit, PM: Filet-O-Fish December 19th - AM: Sausage Gravy Biscuit, PM: 4 Piece McNuggets Happy Meal

- AM: Sausage Gravy Biscuit, PM: 4 Piece McNuggets Happy Meal December 20th - AM: Bacon, Egg, & Cheese McMuffin, PM: 3 Piece McCrispy Strips

- AM: Bacon, Egg, & Cheese McMuffin, PM: 3 Piece McCrispy Strips December 21st - AM: Big Breakfast, PM: 10 Pc. Chicken McNuggets

- AM: Big Breakfast, PM: 10 Pc. Chicken McNuggets December 22nd - AM: Any Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, PM: Big Mac

- AM: Any Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, PM: Big Mac December 23rd - AM: Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle, PM: McCrispy Chicken Sandwich

Bonus tip: Mickey D's is also offering a free medium fries every Friday with a $1+ purchase via their app.

Wendy’s – Free fries every Friday

What’s free: Free any-size fries with a qualifying purchase (often $5+) in the Wendy’s app.

When: Every Friday for the rest of 2025 (so yes, all December).

How to claim:

Open the Wendy’s app, check “Offers & Coupons.”

Look for “Free Any Size Fry w/ Purchase” or “Fryday” promo and apply it to your mobile order.

Fine print: One use per Friday; purchase minimum usually $5; app + account required.

Sonic – Free any-size Coke (with all the add-ins)

What’s free: One free Coke, Diet Coke, or Coke Zero Sugar, any size, with unlimited flavor add-ins, when you make any in-app purchase.

When: Daily through Dec 28, 2025.

How to claim:

Order through the Sonic app, add at least one paid item.

Apply the “Free Coca-Cola Your Way” offer before checkout.

Fine print: One free drink per day per account; app only; participating locations.

Krystal – “Krystalmas” freebies with purchase

What’s free: As part of Krystalmas 2025, select days include legit freebies with purchase, including:

Treat Yo’ Elf Tuesdays: Free 10-count Glazed Bombs with a Sackful purchase.

Festive Frydays: Free Chili Cheese Fries with a $15+ purchase.

When: Recurring daily themes all December 2025.

How to claim:

Join Club Krystal and check the app or website for that day’s Krystalmas deal.

Apply the offer and order through the app or in-store, depending on the promo.

Fine print: Most deals are “free with purchase”; offers may be digital-only and vary by location.

Starbucks – Daily chances at free drinks & food

What’s free: While it’s not guaranteed free food, Starbucks Rewards members can win freebies like drinks, bakery items, and even Bonus Stars.

Plus, you have the chance to win the biggest of all prices, a year of free Starbucks or “Starbucks for Life” via the Starbucks for Life game.

When: Dec 8, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026.

How to claim: