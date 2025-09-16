Target Circle Week returns October 5-11

Target is rolling out 20,000 new holiday items this season — that’s roughly double last year’s number.

Thousands of gifts starting at just $5, with many items under $20.

The big sale kicks off October 5–11, 2025, featuring deals on gifts, fall styles, and essentials. VIP access starts Oct. 4 for Target Circle 360 members.

Target’s upping its holiday game in 2025 with a massive new assortment.

There are 20,000 new items — many of them exclusive to Target — spanning holiday décor, fashion, toys, beauty, and more.

On top of that, prices are designed to hit a sweet spot for gift-givers on a budget: thousands of items begin at just $5 and most stay under $20. Even beauty products will have some deals starting as low as $3.

They’re also expanding faster delivery, to make it easier to get purchases when you need them.

"With our unmatched combination of great products and great prices, Target is making it possible for everyone to celebrate the holidays on a budget," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release.

Target Circle Week: Your key savings window

Circle Week is Target’s weeklong shopping event that’s timed like an early holiday kickoff. Here’s what to mark on your calendar and how to make the most of it:

What When Who Gets Early Access Target Circle Week deals Oct. 5–11, 2025 All Target Circle members (free membership) Early access Oct. 4 Circle 360 members (paid upgrade)

During Circle Week, expect big markdowns on fall staples, holiday gifts, and everyday essentials you’ll use anyhow. As always with Target, many of the deals are exclusive or early-bird.

Big holiday deals you’ll want to snag

Here are some of the most exciting items and categories shoppers should keep an eye on — many with exclusive drops and great price points: