Target Circle Week returns October 5-11

Target is rolling out 20,000 new holiday items this season — that’s roughly double last year’s number.
Thousands of gifts starting at just $5, with many items under $20.
The big sale kicks off October 5–11, 2025, featuring deals on gifts, fall styles, and essentials. VIP access starts Oct. 4 for Target Circle 360 members.
Target’s upping its holiday game in 2025 with a massive new assortment.
There are 20,000 new items — many of them exclusive to Target — spanning holiday décor, fashion, toys, beauty, and more.
On top of that, prices are designed to hit a sweet spot for gift-givers on a budget: thousands of items begin at just $5 and most stay under $20. Even beauty products will have some deals starting as low as $3.
They’re also expanding faster delivery, to make it easier to get purchases when you need them.
"With our unmatched combination of great products and great prices, Target is making it possible for everyone to celebrate the holidays on a budget," Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target, said in a news release.
Target Circle Week: Your key savings window
Circle Week is Target’s weeklong shopping event that’s timed like an early holiday kickoff. Here’s what to mark on your calendar and how to make the most of it:
What
When
Who Gets Early Access
Target Circle Week deals
Oct. 5–11, 2025
All Target Circle members (free membership)
Early access
Oct. 4
Circle 360 members (paid upgrade)
During Circle Week, expect big markdowns on fall staples, holiday gifts, and everyday essentials you’ll use anyhow. As always with Target, many of the deals are exclusive or early-bird.
Big holiday deals you’ll want to snag
Here are some of the most exciting items and categories shoppers should keep an eye on — many with exclusive drops and great price points:
Pop Culture & Exclusive Collections. Target is partnering again with hit franchises like Stranger Things and Wicked: For Good. Expect exclusive items across many categories: apparel, home décor, toys, collectibles, drinkware, themed fashion.
Beauty Gifts Starting Very Low. Around 60% of Target’s beauty gifting assortment will be exclusive to Target, and some beauty items will start as low as $3. Think lip charms, fragrance sets, grooming kits — small gift items with high style value.
Home & Decor Under Budget. From faux-fur blankets and “cozy, cashmere-like sweaters” to seasonal ornaments, pillows, festive tableware, etc. Many décor items will follow that same trend: exclusive designs, holiday-themed pieces, and price tags that stay comfortably under $20.
Toys & Tech for Less. Expect lots of holiday toy drops, including both classics (LEGO, Barbie, Paw Patrol) and trendier items. Tech and wellness gifts (think small gadgets, personal care) will be more affordable and accessible.
Food & Gifting Extras. Target is offering expanded assortments of treats — festive foods, ready-to-bake items, snacks, and sweet gifts for hosting. These are great add-ons or smaller gifts, especially for neighbors, co-workers, etc.
“Deal of the Day” & Weekly Deals After Nov. 1. If you miss something during Circle Week, don’t worry — starting November 1, Target is planning hundreds of weekly deals, including its “Deal of the Day” feature that includes savings up to 50% off on select items.