Dunkin’ changed its points policy — and one loyal customer lost $260

Points aren’t cash. Dunkin’ added a one-year expiration rule, costing a loyal customer $260 — proof rewards can disappear when terms change.

“Free” rewards aren’t free. You pay with your data, which companies use to market harder and quietly tighten programs later.

This happens everywhere. Airlines, credit cards, and retailers do the same, so redeem early and don’t hoard points.

For years, Dunkin’ rewards points felt like found money. Something loyal customers could stash and use later for free coffee, breakfast sandwiches, or an occasional family treat.

But a recent policy change shows how quickly that value can disappear.

According to reporting by CBS Boston, Dunkin’ quietly updated its rewards program last fall, adding an expiration rule that limits points to one year from the end of the month they’re earned.

The change caught many customers off guard, including one Massachusetts man who lost the equivalent of $260 in rewards overnight.

Why loyalty points aren’t really 'yours'

While cases like this might feel unfair, especially if you had your points stripped from you, they’re rarely illegal.

Companies generally have the right to change loyalty programs at any time. For example, Chipotle recently won a court ruling allowing them to expire reward points after 180 days.

The fine print most people skip over usually spells it out. Specifically, rewards have no cash value, expiration rules can change, and programs can be modified or canceled entirely.

The one thing that rubs some loyal customers the wrong way is that even long-time customers don’t get grandfathered protection.

So, the biggest takeaway here is that reward points aren’t actually yours until you redeem them for something tangible. In other words, use them before you lose them.

The hidden cost of 'free' rewards

Customers don’t just pay with via their purchases; they pay with their data.

Every scan of your rewards app feeds companies detailed information about your buying habits, timing, locations, and preferences.

Information they’ll use to send you targeted promotions, potentially adjust prices, and push higher-margin items on you.

So always keep in mind that you’re trading your information for possible future discounts that can disappear overnight.

This isn’t just a Dunkin’ issue

Dunkin’ isn’t alone in this. Airlines have quietly raised award ticket prices. Credit card issuers have trimmed benefits and boosted redemption thresholds. Retailers have even added expiration dates on rewards where none existed before.

The pattern is usually the same: loyalty programs hand out cool freebies to attract users, then tighten once customers are hooked.

When backlash hits social media, companies often ride it out, knowing most customers won’t walk away entirely.

How to protect yourself from losing rewards

If you participate in loyalty programs, here are a few habits that can limit your risk: