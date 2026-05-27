Why brand loyalty is losing ground to discounts

A new CouponFollow survey shows that discounts and promo codes now influence brand loyalty more than brand names or even product quality for many shoppers in 2026.

73% of consumers say they stay loyal to brands that consistently offer discounts, while most shoppers will switch immediately if a competitor offers a better deal.

Rising prices are pushing consumers to actively hunt for savings—searching for coupons, waiting for sales, and even switching brands when promotions disappear.

For years, companies have counted on brand loyalty to keep customers coming back. But in 2026, rising costs and tighter household budgets are changing the way many Americans shop.

Instead of automatically reaching for familiar brands, more consumers are comparing prices, hunting for promo codes, and switching when a better deal appears.

A new survey from CouponFollow suggests that savings now play a bigger role in shopping decisions than brand recognition alone. In fact, the study found that consistent discounts are becoming one of the biggest drivers of customer loyalty — even outranking product quality for many shoppers.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Clay Cary, Senior Trends Analyst at CouponFollow, who explained that consumers are becoming increasingly loyal to value, not necessarily to the brands they’ve trusted in the past.

Key findings from the study

The survey highlights just how much shopping habits are changing as consumers continue looking for ways to save money.

Here’s a look at what they found:

73% of shoppers say they stay loyal to brands that consistently offer coupons and discounts

5% would remain loyal at full price if a competitor offered a 20% discount

44% of consumers have stopped buying from a favorite brand after discounts disappeared

61% said they permanently switched brands after first discovering a company through a deal or promotion.

Price and consistent discounts (67%) rank slightly higher than product quality (63%) as the top factor influencing brand loyalty

Nearly 9 in 10 shoppers said they search for a coupon before making a purchase

80% admitted they sometimes delay purchases while waiting for a sale or discount

How will this affect loyalty programs?

Cary predicts that more retailers will offer discounts or rewards exclusive to their loyalty programs.

“Since 73% of shoppers report that regular discounts influence their loyalty, it's likely that brands will continue to advertise savings and coupon-based rewards,” he said. “Another finding states that 86% of respondents are more likely to purchase things when discounts are personalized. Shoppers are really just responding better to immediate and tailored savings opportunities.”

Does focusing on price come with consequences?

Cary says if price is the only thing that matters, there may be some unintended consequences.

“A sole, primary focus on prices might lead consumers to regret their decisions, as they buy items impulsively without considering whether the product will actually be used,” he said. “Seventy-seven percent of shoppers confessed to having bought something they didn't plan to due to discount availability.

“Essentially, discounts can strongly influence purchasing behavior and cause unexpected purchases.”

Where to find discounts

According to the survey, shoppers most commonly find out about brands while looking for discounts on search engines, by using loyalty/reward apps, visiting coupon websites, receiving emails from companies, or getting acquainted with special promotions posted on social media accounts.