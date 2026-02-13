What not to buy this Presidents’ Day Weekend

Buy now: Mattresses, large home appliances and winter apparel are among the strongest Presidents’ Day deals.

Wait it out: Spring clothing, new tech and grills typically see better discounts later in the year.

Shop smarter: Don’t let flashy markdowns rush you — compare prices and use AI tools to make sure you’re getting the real best deal.

Presidents’ Day weekend has quietly become one of the biggest shopping events of the winter. Mattresses? On sale. Appliances? Marked down. Winter clothes? Practically begging to be taken home. If you’ve been holding off on a big purchase, this three-day weekend can feel like the green light you’ve been waiting for.

But here’s the catch: not every “limited-time” discount is actually worth it.

To make sure you end up with the deals that are actually worth it, ConsumerAffairs spoke with Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Dupe.com. He shared which categories are truly worth the splurge this weekend — and which ones you should leave in your cart for now.

Do’s and don’ts

If your inbox is already filling up with emails about sales and discounts, how do you know which ones to pounce on and which ones to hold off on? Ghoshal shared the top three best and worst buys for Presidents’ Day Weekend.

Best buys:

Mattresses: Presidents’ Day has always been a hot time to upgrade your mattresses. Retailers are looking to clear out their stores to make room for new models, so we often see up to 60-75% off reliable retailers. Many retailers also offer free shipping, but my advice would be to go in-store to test out each model before making that purchase.

Large home appliances: From washing machines, refrigerators and more, stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Best Buy will be boasting competitive sales on the most coveted brands. If your appliances need upgrading, now is definitely time to buy. You won’t see deals like this until Memorial Day, and if you’re concerned that your machines won’t make it until then, you may just want to bite the bullet and make the purchase.

Winter apparel: As we get closer to spring, we are going to see retailers pushing deals on coats and winter apparel, and right now is a great time to buy. After all, many of us are still battling low temperatures. Sure, we would have liked a deal on the trendiest coats a few months ago, but now is the time to make that upgrade.

Worst buys:

Spring clothing: Unfortunately, we’re never going to see deep discounts on the apparel we need or want to buy right now. In some areas, the weather is warming up, people are gearing up for spring break and may want to upgrade their wardrobe. They may find sitewide deals at their favorite retailers, but the spring apparel sales will be a little lackluster. The best times to buy will always be closer towards the end of season.

New tech/gadgets: You may find some weaker deals on new tech items in an attempt to seduce consumers into making these purchases, but Presidents’ Day is absolutely not the best time of year to upgrade your gadgets. Tech deals tend to focus on older models in an attempt for retailers to clear out inventory, so if you’re looking for deals on newer gadgets I highly recommend waiting until Prime Day when retailers will be competing for sales.

Grills: While we will see great deals on in-home appliances, Presidents’ Day will not be the time to upgrade your grill or splurge on outdoor décor and furniture. We tend to see these items go on sale closer to Labor Day (again end of season), so if you can make due with your grill until the end of summer, I suggest you do so and upgrade for next year during the Labor Day sales.

Make the most of the sales

In addition to knowing what to buy – and what not to buy – there are other things to keep in mind when you’re shopping the sales. Ghoshal shared some of the mistakes shoppers can make during big sales weekends: