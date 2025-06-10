Walgreens is offering discounts on summer essentials

Walgreens is the latest retailer to share details of a summer-long sale.

The retailer is offering discounts on everything from sun care essentials, summer snacks, hydration resources, and more.

Exclusive offers and digital coupons are available on the Walgreens mobile app.

The theme of the summer is sales!

“We know our customers are looking for ways to make their time and money go further this summer,” Tracey D. Brown, EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer, said in a news release.

“From compelling deals on summer must-haves, to everyday value across our assortment, and convenient ways to shop, we’re making it easier for families to get what they want and need. Whether choosing our trusted national brands or our high-quality owned brand offerings, Walgreens customers can count on great value without compromising on quality or convenience.”

A look at the sales

The discounts kicked off on June 1, and Walgreens plans to have items in nearly every category at marked down prices for the majority of the summer.

Here’s a look at what the retailer has planned:

Buy one, get one 50% off select sun care products, of equal or lesser price (June 1-August 24)

Buy one, get one 50% off select sunglasses, of equal or lesser price (June 1-28)

Up to 25% off select snack and beverage essentials (June 1-28)

Everyday savings across hundreds of products at $2.99 & below (June 1-28)

25% off summer and swim toys (June 8-14)

BBQ and cookout party essentials starting at $1.99 (June 22-28)

Up to 25% off select wellness and hydration (June 29-August 2)

Up to 25% off select summer gathering essentials (July 7-26)

Shoppers can find these deals in-store, online, and on the Walgreens app. The retailer encourages consumers to download the Walgreens app, as there are even more opportunities to save with exclusive promotions and coupons.