Target’s military discount: vets and active military score 10% off through Nov. 11

When & who: 10% discount runs Oct 26–Nov 11, 2025; valid for active duty, Guard, reserves, veterans, and eligible family; 2 uses per verified person

Get it: Join Target Circle → Settings → Discount verification → Military → verify (may need ID/DD-214)

Use it smartly: Works in-store & online on entire purchase; stacks with category promos and 5% Circle Card; usual exclusions (gift cards, some premium electronics/brands)

Twice a year as a thank-you to those who serve, Target offers a 10% discount to all active duty, National Guard, reserves, veterans, and eligible family member.

The first window lands around the Fourth of July and the second lands right now, lining up with Veterans Day. The discount started October 26th and runs through November 11th, 2025 and can be used twice during that time frame.

How to make it happen

First, you’ll need to create a free Target Circle account if you don’t already have one.

Next, in your Target account, you’ll tap on Settings, then under Discount verification tap on Military.

You’ll then pick Service member or Dependent. They’ll then ask you about your military status, branch of service, and service member’s first name, last name, and date of birth.

Be prepared to potentially upload proof via a document like a Veteran ID, DD-214, dependent ID, driver’s license with “Veteran” endorsement, or military pay stub.

Once verified (it usually takes less than 1 hour), a 10% Circle discount offer will show up in your account and you can use it twice before November 11th.

Who qualifies for the military discount

The following people qualify:

Active duty

National Guard

Reservists

Veterans

Eligible family members (spouses and dependents)

If you and your spouse both qualify and verify separately, you each get two transactions per window. That’s a sneaky way to stretch the deal across more items.

Target typically repeats the playbook every year: a summer window straddling the Fourth of July and a fall window leading into Veterans Day. If you’re a planner, that rhythm is your friend.

How the discount works at the register

It’s 10% off your entire purchase, not just one item. So obviously a larger purchase means bigger dollar savings.

This is why I like to use this on “stock up” runs. Think kitchen gear, sheets, laundry stuff, cleaning supplies, and nonperishable pantry items.

Once you add the offer to your Circle account, the discount is automatically applied when shopping online.

When in-store, the easiest way to get your discount is to use the Target app and under Wallet, tap Show my barcode and have the cashier scan the barcode that pops up.

Heads up: Target does not have a posted max cart value in the fine print that I’ve seen, but the usual list of excluded categories applies. More on that below.

Real-world stacking that saves

A few easy combos can turn a good discount into a great one:

Toy stack in Oct/Nov: Target often runs a 25% off one toy or kids’ book Circle offer during this same window. Because that’s a category coupon and the military discount is storewide, they stack. Clip the toy coupon in Circle, then apply the 10% military discount.

Target Circle Card: If you’ve got it, the 5% Circle Card savings still applies after the 10%. The extra category promos applies first, then the 10%, then the 5%.

Watch for bonus offers: Target occasionally drops extra military-only Circle perks throughout the year. If you’re verified, you can snag those too when they pop.

Discount exclusions worth knowing

Typically excluded items from their military discount include:

Gift cards, prepaid cards, pharmacy/clinic services

Select big-ticket electronics and brands like Sony PlayStation consoles and Samsung TVs

Some premium brands: Bose, Beats, Sonos, select LG OLED/QNED models, etc.

Select toys and collectibles: certain LEGO sets, trading cards, and a handful of branded hot sellers

Optical purchases and certain personal care items (think specialty power dental/shave)

Nice surprises: I’ve seen Ninja, Shark, and Xbox not allowed in prior military discount days, so it’s not all doom and exclusions.

Quick FAQs

Do I have to use both discounts in one day?

No. You get two separate transactions to use anytime within the window.

Does it work online and in-store?

Yes. Clip the offer in your Circle account and it’ll apply both online and in-store.

Can my spouse use it too?

Yes, if they verify under their own Circle account. That effectively doubles your household’s shots at the 10% during the window.