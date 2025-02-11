Buying a new car? These models provide the most value

The price of new cars has continued to rise since the COVID-19 pandemic, so if you are buying one, you should get your moneysworth. Dollar for dollar, what’s the best new car you can buy?

A new study found the Honda Civic takes the prize, offering an impressive balance of affordability and longevity. According to the study by iSeeCars, the Civic boasts a predicted lifespan of 13.7 years with an average list price of $27,564, translating to a mere $2,006 per year. This positions the Civic as the top choice for consumers seeking maximum value from their automotive investment.

It’s no surprise that compact cars, with lower sticker prices, dominate the rankings, with nine of the top 15 most reliable models falling into this category. Following the Civic, the Toyota Corolla and Mazda Mazda3 hatchback secure the second and third spots, respectively. The Corolla offers an 11.6-year lifespan at a cost of $2,166 per year, while the Mazda3 provides a 14.1-year lifespan at $2,260 per year.

Japanese and Korean automakers lead the charge in reliability, with all 15 models on the list coming from these countries. Toyota stands out with four models in the top 15, followed by Honda with three, and both Mazda and Nissan with two each. This dominance underscores the reputation of these brands for producing durable and cost-effective vehicles.

Millions of cars analyzed

The study analyzed the prices of over 3.8 million new cars sold between July and December 2024, alongside odometer readings from over 368 million used cars. By comparing the average list price of each model to its expected lifespan, researchers calculated the cost per year, providing a clear picture of long-term value.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said the study was designed to help consumers get the most vehicle for their money, looking at price and expected lifespan.

The study also highlights the broader trend of compact cars offering superior value. These vehicles not only have lower upfront costs but also deliver excellent fuel efficiency, making them an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.