Get paid to shop: 4 clever apps that cut your bill

Simple, legit apps that turn everyday shopping (groceries, big-box runs, online orders, even gas) into automatic cash back or gift cards—with minimal setup

What you’ll learn: how these apps work, how to stack savings, and what typical cash-out options look like—so you can pick the ones that fit your routine

Smart basics: scan receipts promptly, activate offers before you shop, start online purchases through the cash-back portal, and always compare the real “net price” to avoid fake deals

I’m a huge fan of earning a little extra money on the things I’ll be doing anyways. This is never truer than when buying groceries and household essentials. If you must shop for them, why not earn some cashback. That’s what these legitimate 4 apps are all about, earning extra cash and gift cards with very little effort.

I’ll explain exactly how these apps work, how much you can expect to earn, along with any gotchas that I wish I knew about when I first downloaded them. Feel free to mix and match—these apps play nice independently, so test a few, keep the ones that actually pay for your habits, and build your own money-saving stack.

Fetch

Fetch is a receipt-scanning app that turns any everyday receipt (grocery, big-box, convenience, even some e-receipts) into points that you can swap for gift cards at popular retailers and restaurants.

How it works: You simply use the app to snap a photo of your receipt within 14 days of purchase. Doesn’t matter what store, it can even be a receipt from your local “ma and pa” corner store.

You’ll get some points just for snapping a receipt pic and often get nice bonuses for buying certain brands or products. These bonus points hit when your receipt includes participating brands (tons of pantry and household names).

Casual app users can expect to earn $5-$10 a month just by regularly scanning their receipts. If you’re feeding hungry teenagers and spend half your life at the grocery store, you can expect to pull $15–$30 a month, sometimes more when promos stack.

Setup time: About 5 minutes. You just create an account, enable e-receipt sync (optional), and you’re off.

Gotchas: Points are worth 1,000 = $1 (watch the math so “5,000 points!” doesn’t sound bigger than it is). Brand bonuses rotate so you won’t always have a match.

Also, photos must be clear and long receipts sometimes need multiple shots, not a big deal, just something to be aware of.

Pro Tip: Always upload your receipt, doesn’t matter how “boring” they are. The base points add up, and occasional surprise bonuses show up for brands and grocery stores that you didn’t realize counted.

Ibotta

Ibotta is a very popular rebate (cash-back) app that pays you money for buying the groceries and essentials that you’d be buying anyways. They have in-store rebates available for close to 200 popular stores.

You can also shop online through the Ibotta app at over 100 online retailers and get a percentage back on your purchases. A few that caught my eye include up to 4% back at Amazon, 5% back at Nike, and up to 4% back at Home Depot.

How it works: Before you shop, open the app and “add” any rebates for the store you’ll be visiting. You’ll be surprised how often something on your shopping list has a rebate available. Then buy the exact item/size shown (UPC has to match).

Next, you just submit your receipt via the app (or have your loyalty card linked for auto-credit) and your account will be credited for the rebate.

Once you hit the $20 minimum, you can cashout via PayPal or a gift card at dozens of popular stores.

Casual users that match a couple times a week can expect $5–$20/month. More invested deal-hunters can easily exceed that by stacking store sales + manufacturer offers + Ibotta bonuses.

Setup time: 5–10 minutes to download the app and sign-up, a few more minutes to link your loyalty accounts and payment method.

Gotchas: Offers are very specific. Buy the wrong size or variety on accident = no credit. Also, be aware that expirations can be short so be sure to activate the rebate right before you shop.

Pro tip: Stack the following: store sale price + Ibotta rebate + a store/manufacturer coupon + your credit-card rewards. Also peek at “Any Item” or “Any Brand” offers, these are easy wins that cover produce, bread, milk, etc.

Rakuten (formerly Ebates)

Rakuten is a cash-back portal for online (and some in-store) shopping.

How it works: Once you create an account, you simply start your online shopping on their homepage or app. Shop like you normally would, and get a % back at over 3,500 participating stores.

Click to your retailer (e.g., Nike, Sephora, Macy’s), then be sure to complete the purchase in that same session. If you add items to your cart, then click off before buying, you might not get the cashback when you return and finalize the purchase. Always make sure you start your shopping session again via Rakuten so that your purchase is tracked and you get your cashback.

Expect a range of 1%–10% back depending on the retailer. They also have special “double cash back” days where you can really make hay.

Setup time: 5 minutes. Install the app or extension and sign-in.

Gotchas: You must click through Rakuten last. So, if for example, you visit a coupon website, or other extension, after clicking through Rakuten, they can “steal” the last click and void your cash back.

You need at least $5 to cash out and payouts are on their schedule, which is quarterly. Your options are PayPal, a paper check, or via AmEx Membership Rewards points.

Best for: Online shoppers who don’t want to think too hard and spend time finding the best coupon code. Rakuten will do the legwork for you and make it easy to earn cashback on your purchases.

Pro tip: Install their browser extension and get reminded of potential cashback when checking out from a retailer’s website. The extension also lets you know if there are any discount codes available for your purchase.

Upside

Upside is a location-based cash-back app that focuses on fuel and, in some areas, groceries and restaurants.

How it works: Open the app, then claim an offer at a specific gas station or grocery store that appeals to you.

When buying gas, either check-in within the app and pay with a linked card, or upload your receipt (it varies by station). You can then cash out to your bank/PayPal or various gift cards.

Expect to get 5¢–25¢ per gallon in cashback. Seasonal promos can bump up your savings a little bit higher. Grocery/restaurant offers vary (often 5%–15% back) and are market-dependent.

Setup time: 10 minutes (account, payments, quick tutorial on “claim → check-in → pay”).

Gotchas: You must “claim” the offer before you buy and complete the purchase within the time window. Offers are station-specific and can change quickly. Keep in mind that the best offer might be a block farther. Stacking with other gas rewards (e.g., some card-linked programs) can be hit-or-miss.

Best for: The app is great for drivers who don’t mind picking the best station from a short list to shave real dollars off their fill-ups.

Pro tip: Sort by “net price” (price minus cash back), not just the biggest cents-off because the “biggest cash-back %” can still be the worse deal once you do the math