New chemical may prevent E. Coli, Salmonella in food

A newly-approved chemical is now available to stop the spread of E. Coli, Salmonella and other infectious germs during farming.

The chemical called "Sanidate 2.0" can now be added to water for growing produce, such as in irrigation and spraying crops, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, said Monday.

"Outbreaks of foodborne illness associated with the consumption of produce have highlighted the importance of having additional tools available for controlling foodborne pathogens in agricultural water," the FDA said.

Previously, there were no approved antimicrobial treatment for human pathogens.

Instead, such antimicrobial chemicals were approved for treating algae, biofilm and rot, the FDA said.

Still, regulations don't require farmers to use antimicrobials in water to prevent infectious germs such as E. Coli and Salmonella.

"While farmers are not required to treat their agricultural water, treatment can serve as one option that can be used to help protect the safety of produce," the FDA said.

What is E. Coli and Salmonella?

Salmonella and E. Coli are leading causes of recalls of food for health reasons.

The infectious germs can enter food largely because of unsanitary practices in farming and food manufacturing.

Salmonella can can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, but some forms of the bacteria can lead to more serious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are around 1.35 million salmonella infections a year in the U.S., with most coming from food.

Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. Coli, can lead to more serious health conditions, such as kidney failure.

The CDC estimates E. Coli causes 7,000 illnesses, 3,270 hospitalizations and 30 deaths a year in the U.S.