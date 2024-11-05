Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food and Beverage Industry News

New chemical may prevent E. Coli, Salmonella in food

If farmers would spray their produce with this new chemical, the FDA says there might be fewer cases of E. coli and Salmonella - Photo (c) UnSplash +

There were previously no approved chemicals for treating human pathogens in agricultural water

A newly-approved chemical is now available to stop the spread of E. Coli, Salmonella and other infectious germs during farming.

The chemical called "Sanidate 2.0" can now be added to water for growing produce, such as in irrigation and spraying crops, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, said Monday.

"Outbreaks of foodborne illness associated with the consumption of produce have highlighted the importance of having additional tools available for controlling foodborne pathogens in agricultural water," the FDA said.

Previously, there were no approved antimicrobial treatment for human pathogens.

Instead, such antimicrobial chemicals were approved for treating algae, biofilm and rot, the FDA said.

Still, regulations don't require farmers to use antimicrobials in water to prevent infectious germs such as E. Coli and Salmonella.

"While farmers are not required to treat their agricultural water, treatment can serve as one option that can be used to help protect the safety of produce," the FDA said.

What is E. Coli and Salmonella?

Salmonella and E. Coli are leading causes of recalls of food for health reasons.

The infectious germs can enter food largely because of unsanitary practices in farming and food manufacturing.

Salmonella can can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, but some forms of the bacteria can lead to more serious illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are around 1.35 million salmonella infections a year in the U.S., with most coming from food.

Escherichia coli, commonly known as E. Coli, can lead to more serious health conditions, such as kidney failure.

The CDC estimates E. Coli causes 7,000 illnesses, 3,270 hospitalizations and 30 deaths a year in the U.S.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.