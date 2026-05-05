Costco is quietly fixing one of its most frustrating bakery rules

Smaller packs, more flexibility: Costco is testing single eight-count bagel packs instead of forcing multi-pack purchases.

Less waste, smarter spending: Shoppers can buy what they’ll actually eat instead of overbuying and freezing extras.

Debate over value: Some say the per-unit price is higher, others say it’s cheaper if you avoid throwing food away.

For years, shopping the bakery at Costco came with a built-in dilemma: great prices, but way more food than most people actually needed. If you wanted bagels, you weren’t just grabbing one pack, you had to commit to multiple sleeves whether you liked it or not.

Now, that’s starting to change. And for a lot of shoppers, it’s a bigger deal than it sounds.

The change: Smaller packs, same value mindset

Costco is testing a new approach in some warehouses by offering a single eight-count package of bagels for $4.99, instead of requiring shoppers to buy two six-packs at once.

On paper, it’s a small tweak. In reality, it fixes one of the biggest pain points in the Costco bakery, which is forced bulk buying.

Instead of standing there debating freezer space, or whether you’ll realistically eat a dozen bagels before they go stale, you can now just grab one pack and move on.

Why this matters for real shoppers

Reducing the number of bagels you have to buy isn’t just about convenience, Costco is hoping it reduces waste and hopefully saves you money in the process.

Here’s what used to happen:

You’d buy more bagels than you needed just to get the deal.

Half would end up frozen (or forgotten).

Sometimes, food would go bad before you finished it.

With smaller pack sizes, you’re:

Buying closer to what you’ll actually eat.

Keeping food fresher.

Avoiding the “bulk trap” where cheap per-unit pricing can lead to waste.

For smaller households, empty nesters, or anyone not feeding a crowd every morning, this is a much more practical way to shop.

But not everyone thinks it’s a win

Some shoppers aren’t celebrating just yet, and I think they’re raising a fair point.

A few commenters argue the change may be less about convenience and more about pricing.

One shopper put it bluntly: “So before, you got 12 for $5.99. Now, you get 8 for $4.99. They raised prices without raising prices.”

Another added: “So now it is more expensive per pack.”

Yes, you’re buying less upfront. But depending on how you look at it, the per-unit cost could be slightly higher.

Others pushed back on that argument, pointing out that if you used to throw some away (or forgot about them in the freezer) then the smaller pack is actually cheaper in real life.

The hidden savings strategy here

This shift to smaller amounts also unlocks a smarter way to shop at Costco overall.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that bigger always equals cheaper. But the truth is, the best deal is the one you actually use.

A single $4.99 pack you finish is cheaper than two packs where one goes stale.

So, if you see these smaller bakery options at your local warehouse:

Start with one pack and test how fast you go through it.

Skip the automatic “stock up” mindset.

Only freeze extras if you know you’ll actually use them.

What to watch going forward

Like many Costco changes, this rollout isn’t everywhere yet. Availability can vary by location, and not every bakery has made the switch.

But if this sticks, it could signal a bigger shift in how Costco balances bulk value with real-life shopping habits. And honestly, it’s overdue.

Because while Costco built its brand on buying more, shoppers today are getting smarter about buying better, and often that means buying less.