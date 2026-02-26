14 popular burger chains ranked by value — the winner isn’t who you think

Whataburger delivered the best burger value at $1.66 per ounce — proving the lowest menu price isn’t always the best deal.

Shake Shack had the best fry value thanks to bigger portions, while Sonic Drive-In ranked as the priciest per ounce of French fries.

For staying power, Smashburger led in protein density which translates to a more filling burger for the amount spent.

A burger and fries used to be considered a “cheap eat.” Now it can easily run you $12–$18 if you’re not paying attention.

New research from NetCredit looked at 14 of America’s biggest burger chains and did something most of us never do: they weighed the patties and fries, then calculated the price per ounce, not just the sticker price.

Translation: The cheapest burger on the board isn’t always the best deal. And the most expensive fries might actually give you more food for your money.

Here’s what surprised me and how you can use it to your advantage.

Best burger value: Whataburger (yes, really)

At first glance, Whataburger’s classic burger, coming in at $5.92, doesn’t scream “great value.”

But their patty weighs a hefty 3.56 ounces. This is easily the biggest of the 14 chains studied. This comes out to $1.66 per ounce of meat, the best overall value.

Meanwhile, McDonald's has the thinnest patty coming in at just 1.06 ounces. The burger is cheap though, as you’re only paying $1.91 per ounce. This weigh-in scored Mickey D’s a second-place finish in the study for best value. It’s a solid result, just not the slam dunk most people assume.

The takeaway: Don’t only judge a burger by the menu price. The best value is determined by how much protein you get for the price of the burger.

Quick breakdown of the Price Per Ounce of Patty:

Whataburger – $1.66/oz McDonald’s – $1.91/oz Smash Burger – $1.96/oz Burger King – $1.99/oz Wendy’s – $2.21/oz Culver’s – $2.22/oz Shake Shack – $2.27/oz Dairy Queen – $2.38/oz Carl’s Jr. – $2.39/oz Jack in the Box – $2.45/oz Sonic Drive-In – $2.46/oz In-N-Out Burger – $2.91/oz A&W – $3.13/oz Five Guys - $3.59/oz

Best fry value: Shake Shack (plot twist)

You’d expect budget chains to win fries. Not the case.

Shake Shack gives you a ton of fries for the price. 6.17 ounces to be exact, for a regular-sized (medium) portion. That comes out to $0.40 per ounce, making them the clear winner.

At the other end? Sonic Drive-In, where fries averaged 2.54 ounces and cost about a whopping $1.27 per ounce.

And for the eternal debate:

Burger King fries are about 15.6% cheaper per ounce than McDonald’s.

McDonald’s medium fries averaged 3.99 ounces for $3.54, which translates to about $0.89 per ounce.

The takeaway: Portion size swings wildly. The “cheap” fry isn’t always cheap per bite.

Quick breakdown of Price Per Ounce of Fries:

Shake Shack – $0.40/oz Culver’s – $0.50/oz Five Guys – $0.54/oz In-N-Out Burger – $0.64/oz Smash Burger – $0.66/oz Wendy’s – $0.69/oz Burger King – $0.77/oz Jack in the Box – $0.81/oz McDonald’s – $0.89/oz A&W – $0.89/oz Carl’s Jr. – $0.92/oz Whataburger – $0.99/oz Dairy Queen – $0.99/oz Sonic Drive-In - $1.27/oz

Most protein per bite: Smashburger

Here’s where it gets interesting.

Even though Whataburger had the biggest patty, it didn’t win on protein density.

That title went to Smashburger’s All-American Smash, which has 15.7 grams of protein per 100 grams of burger. This is nearly double Whataburger’s protein density once you factor in the bun and all the toppings.

Bigger doesn’t automatically mean more filling, especially when you consider things like thick buns and large slices of tasteless tomatoes and onions.

The takeaway: If you’re trying to stay full longer (and avoid ordering “just one more thing”), protein per dollar absolutely matters.

How to order smarter (without killing the fun)

If you’re treating yourself for a delicious burger and fries, here’s how to order smart and stretch your fast-food dollar:

1. Think price per ounce, not price per item.

A $6 burger that’s twice as big can beat a $3 burger on actual value.

2. Split the fries.

Chains like Five Guys and Shake Shack serve big portions. Be sure to share them and instantly cut your cost per person.

3. Prioritize protein.

Higher-protein burgers may keep you feeling full for longer, which reduces the urge to add nuggets, dessert, or even a second sandwich.

4. Skip the automatic “make it a combo.”

Do the quick math before you order, as sometimes buying the burger and splitting fries is cheaper than two full meals.

5. Watch the upsell traps.

Things like extra cheese, bacon, and premium sauces can easily add $2–$4 to your burger.