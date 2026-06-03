How smart shoppers use ChatGPT to find coupons and other hidden discounts

Ask smarter questions: Have ChatGPT look for coupon codes, cashback offers, rewards, free shipping deals, and other discounts all at once.

Skip the coupon-site rabbit hole: ChatGPT can quickly identify the most promising savings opportunities without opening a dozen browser tabs.

Build a savings plan: Use ChatGPT to compare discounts, find the best deal, and even determine the best time to buy.

If you've ever searched for a coupon code online, you already know the drill. You click on a coupon site that promises "27 active promo codes." You copy one. It doesn't work. You try another. Still nothing. Five minutes later you're staring at a checkout page, wondering why you wasted your time.

The good news is that ChatGPT can dramatically speed up the process.

No, ChatGPT can't magically create secret coupon codes that don't exist. But it can help you find likely working discounts, identify the best places to look, uncover overlooked savings opportunities, and even help test different savings strategies before you buy.

Here's how savvy shoppers are starting to use AI to save money.

Start by asking the right questions

The biggest mistake people make is being too vague when coming up with their prompts.

Instead of asking: "Are there any coupon codes for Macy’s?"

Try asking ChatGPT: "Find the best current ways to save money at Macy’s, including coupon codes, student discounts, cashback offers, free shipping promotions, and loyalty rewards."

That broader question often uncovers savings opportunities that are actually worth more than a simple promo code.

For example, many retailers offer:

Student discounts

Military discounts

Teacher discounts

First-time customer offers

Email signup coupons

App-exclusive discounts

Cashback opportunities

ChatGPT will tell you exactly what’s available and often those savings will beat a coupon code.

Pro tip: Ask ChatGPT, "What's the best stackable discount strategy for this retailer?" Many stores allow shoppers to combine multiple promotions and coupons. So instead of digging through the boiler plate on the store’s site to find the rules, just ask ChatGPT and it’ll tell you the best strategy to maximize your savings.

Let ChatGPT do the research

One of the biggest advantages of ChatGPT is that it can quickly summarize information from multiple sources.

Try prompts like:

"Find current coupon codes for Kohl's."

"What's the best discount available at Home Depot right now?"

"Are there any hidden discounts for Target shoppers I should know about?"

"What's the best way to save money at Ulta this week?"

Instead of opening ten browser tabs yourself, ChatGPT can often narrow down the most promising options.

That doesn't guarantee a code will work, but it can eliminate a lot of the junk.

Ask ChatGPT to compare coupon codes

Suppose you find several offers for a particular retailer. Perhaps like the following:

15% off

$20 off $100

Free shipping

10% cashback

Have ChatGPT help you figure out which one actually saves you the most.

Instead of guessing or pulling out your calculator, ask ChatGPT to quickly compare different offers based on your cart total.

For example, say something like: "My cart total is at $135. Which discount will save me more: 15% off or $20 off $100?"

The answer isn't always obvious. Especially when you factor in taxes, shipping costs, and any minimum purchase requirements that enter into the equation.

Pro tip: Paste your actual cart contents into ChatGPT and ask: "What's the cheapest way to buy these items?" Sometimes the answer involves splitting orders or buying a "filler item" so you’ll qualify for a higher discount threshold.

Use ChatGPT to uncover hidden discounts

It's worth mentioning this again: many retailers offer discounts that don't necessarily show up on your typical coupon sites. But ChatGPT will uncover them for you!

So get creative and ask ChatGPT stuff like: "Does Costco offer any discounts that most shoppers overlook?"

Or: "What savings programs does Lowe's offer besides coupon codes?"

By doing so, you’ll discover things like price matching policies, rebate programs, membership discounts, cashback portals, employee discounts, and loyalty rewards.

Keep in mind that these hidden discounts can often provide bigger savings than a standard promo code can.

Have ChatGPT build a savings plan

This is where things get interesting and how you can really take your discount savings to the next level.

Instead of asking for a single coupon code, ask ChatGPT: "How would a professional couponer buy this item at Kohl’s?" Then add, "I want to buy a Ninja air fryer from Kohl's."

ChatGPT will suggest things you probably never considered like:

Waiting for a Kohl's Cash event

Using a percentage-off coupon

Earning rewards

Shopping through a cashback portal

Timing the purchase around a sale

Suddenly you're saving far more money at Kohl’s than the typical shopper.

Pro tip: Timing matters, too. For example, ask ChatGPT for the best time to buy. Take a prompt like this: "Should I buy this at Kohl's today or wait for a better promotion?" The answer here can help you avoid pulling the trigger before an upcoming Kohl's Cash event, Friends & Family sale, or major clearance markdown.

Watch out for expired coupon codes

The one limitation that ChatGPT currently has is the inability to control a retailer’s coupon systems.

In other words, even when a coupon code appears valid, retailers can:

Expire it early

Limit it to certain products

Restrict it by region

Limit it to first-time customers

That's why every coupon should still be tested at checkout before you click the “buy” button.

Think of ChatGPT as more of a shortcut to finding promising discounts and coupons, not a guarantee.

The smartest coupon prompt you can use

If you're in a hurry, try this: "Help me save the most money possible at [RETAILER NAME]. Include coupon codes, loyalty rewards, cashback opportunities, student or military discounts, free shipping offers, and any stacking opportunities."

That single prompt often reveals multiple ways to save that many shoppers never discover.

The bottom line

Couponing used to mean countless Google searches, digging through a bunch of shady coupon websites, then hoping something might actually work when you type it into the coupon code box.

Today, ChatGPT can act like your personal shopping assistant that helps you identify discounts, compare offers, explain store policies, and uncover savings opportunities you might otherwise miss.