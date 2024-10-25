Commercial Pro weight sets recalled for impact injury hazard

PowerBlock has issued a recall for 1,845 Commercial Pro 100 weight sets with 5 pound grip handles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says weight plates above 55 lbs included in the set can dislodge from the 5 lb grip handles, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.

PowerBlock has received four reports of weight plates slipping beyond the handle during use. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves the PowerBlock Commercial Pro 100 set, which includes a Pro Rack Stand, two adjustable weight plate sets, a pair of 10 lb grip handles, and a pair of 5 lb grip handles. The grip handles allow users to add or remove weight plates using a manual selector pin.

The affected 5 lb grip handles can be identified by their black design with a knurled grip and a silver decal that identifies weights in increments of 5, 15, 25, 35, 45, 55, 65, 75, 85, and 95 lbs. Only the 5 lb grip handles included with the Commercial Pro 100 set are included in this recall.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled handles and contact PowerBlock for instructions on receiving free replacement 5 lb grip handles. PowerBlock is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may also contact PowerBlock at 800-997-3999 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.powerblock.com/pages/product-recalls, or visit www.powerblock.com and click on “Voluntary Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The weights were sold online at powerblock.com, roguefitness.com, lifefitness.com, Advanced Exercise Equipment, Advantage Sport & Fitness, American Barbell, BeaverFit USA, BSN, Carolina Fitness Equipment, Gopher Sport, Sorinex, and US Fitness Holdings from March 2023 through July 2024 for about $1,500 for the Commercial Pro 100 set.