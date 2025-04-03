Dollar General is hosting a week-long sales event

In the wake of several spring sales over the last few weeks, Dollar General is hosting a seven-day sales event geared towards its personal care and beauty products.

“At Dollar General, we believe everyone deserves to feel beautiful and confident, and financial constraints shouldn’t be a barrier,” Jimmy Nguyen, vice president and division merchandise manager of health and beauty at Dollar General said in a news release.

“We are excited to offer our customers a carefully curated and accessible, on-trend assortment of products they need and want across beauty, self and family care.”

A look at the sale

The week-long sale begins on Sunday, April 6, and runs through Saturday, April 12. The sale will feature deep discounts on personal care and beauty products, and each day will feature exclusive deals.

Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect:

Sunday, April 6– L’Oreal Event – Save $5 when you Spend $15 across Cosmetics, Hair and Skin (includes Maybelline, Thayer’s, Soft Sheen Carson, Garnier - excluding Care Color Retouch)

Monday, April 7– MONDAY haircare – Save $2

Tuesday, April 8– Dial 32oz Bodywash – Save $3

Wednesday, April 9– Edgewell or Skintimate Shave Gel – Save $2.25

Thursday, April 10– Irish Spring® or Softsoap® 20oz – Save $5 when you buy 2

Friday, April 11– Old Spice® or Secret® Whole Body Deodorant – Buy One, Get One Free

Saturday, April 12 –Dial Hand Soap (11 oz.) or Bar Soap (3 bar, 4 oz.) – Buy One, Get One Free

Shoppers can check the Dollar General website or mobile app for the most updated deals, including digital coupons and cashback.

Expanding accessibility to personal care products

The goal for the sale is to make it easier for all consumers to have access to popular personal care and beauty products. While many of these products typically come with a high price tag, Dollar General is hopeful that shoppers won’t exceed their budgets – especially during the week-long sale.

The discount retailer has incorporated national beauty brands into their customer offerings, including e.l.f. cosmetics and MONDAY beauty. Both companies offer affordable personal care and beauty products for shoppers on any budget.