The new targets of Black Friday scams might surprise you

Younger adults are now the most likely to be scammed, as fraudsters move their schemes to social media and messaging apps where Gen Z and Millennials spend most of their time.

AI-driven voice and chat impersonation is making scams harder to spot, creating realistic messages that look and sound legitimate.

Experts say the best defense is slowing down and verifying, including going directly to retailer websites, choosing safer payment methods, and using AI-powered tools to fight back.

Black Friday is supposed to be the fun part of holiday shopping — scoring big deals, planning gifts, and checking items off your list before the rush. But according to Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Industry Expert at Truecaller, it’s also shaping up to be one of the most dangerous scam seasons yet.

And here’s the twist: the people at greatest risk aren’t older adults — they’re Gen Z and Millennials.

A new study shows that younger consumers are now the most likely to be scammed, largely because fraudsters have shifted their efforts to where younger generations spend most of their time: social media and digital messaging. Add in rapidly advancing AI tools that can mimic real voices and personal chat styles, and scams are becoming more convincing — and much harder to spot.

With more retailers participating in Black Friday than ever and a record travel season on the way, LiaBraaten warns that scammers will be out in full force.

The good news? With a little awareness and a few smart habits, consumers can greatly reduce their chances of getting duped.

Why are young adults the biggest scam targets?

While many of us assume that older adults are the primary targets for scammers, the recent data from Truecaller has found that this isn’t the case. Instead, Millennials and Gen Zs need to be more vigilant this holiday season.

“Despite being digital natives, many young adults assume they are tech-savvy enough to spot scams, which can lead them to be less vigilant in detecting subtle plots,” LiaBraaten said. “This overconfidence and willingness to accept risks puts them at higher risk.

“Scammers are now using AI-driven voice and chat impersonation to craft messages that are virtually indistinguishable from legitimate communications. This sophistication, combined with the younger generation’s high volume of online activity, makes them particularly vulnerable.”

Protecting yourself this holiday season

Regardless of age, consumers are encouraged to be extra cautious and vigilant this holiday season. LiaBraaten shared his top tips for navigating the holiday rush:

Go Directly to the Source (The Ultimate Defense): This is a fundamental principle. Ignore links in unsolicited emails, texts, or social media ads entirely. If an offer appears, type the retailer's URL directly into your browser. This one simple practice would prevent the vast majority of successful phishing attempts.

Fight AI with AI (The Phone and Text Defense): As much as fraudsters have weaponized AI, it is also a powerful tool for defense.

Choose Your Payment Method Wisely: Credit cards offer superior fraud protection compared to a debit card. When using a credit card, it’s the bank's money at risk initially, not yours.

Slow Down and Verify: Scammers rely on speed and a lack of awareness. Every second paused to think, every question asked, every verification performed strips away their power. If something feels off, it probably is.

“As Black Friday approaches, the message is clear: choose consciousness over convenience, and verification over velocity,” LiaBraaten said. “Stay vigilant. Stay skeptical. But most importantly, stay engaged.”