Aldi introduces new private label brand

Aldi has announced a new namesake private designed to be more recognizable to its shoppers.

The majority of products in Aldi stores already come from the retailer’s private brand, and now the branding will reflect that.

Some of the fan-favorite third-party items will remain on store shelves amidst the refresh.

Aldi has been known for being a budget-conscious option for grocery shoppers.

To help facilitate that further, the retailer has officially introduced its own private-label namesake brand to be more recognizable to shoppers.

“The new look and feel of our products is the next step in our journey to modernize our simpler, quicker shopping experience. Now, it’s easier than ever for shoppers to instantly spot the value and quality only ALDI can deliver,” Atty McGrath, who began her role as CEO of ALDI on September 1, said in a news release.

“After nearly 50 years of setting the standard in private label, our updated packaging will give shoppers yet another reason to reach for our products first.”

An updated look

The grocery chain said the primary goal with the new branding is to be more recognizable to shoppers. Moving forward, Aldi-exclusive items will be flagged appropriately with either “an ALDI Original” or the new ALDI brand logo.

The retailer said that over 90% of products sold in Aldi stores are already private label. The biggest difference for shoppers will be the refreshed branding and look.

While some fan favorites will remain on shelves – including Clancy’s, Simply Nature and Specially Selected – others will be replaced with the new Aldi branding.

The updated logo and branding will start being rolled out to stores, and shoppers can expect the transformation to be ongoing over the next year.

“As we worked on this refresh for the past few years, we drew so much inspiration from our fans. Our customers already call our private labels ‘ALDI brands,’ and we’re excited to officially recognize them with a name they can see and trust," Scott Patton, ALDI Chief Commercial Officer, said in the news release.

“Our research shows customers associate ALDI with affordability, value, quality and convenience. Now, they can feel confident knowing our trusted name is behind every exclusive product in their cart.”