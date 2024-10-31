60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers recalled after metal straw cut mouths, hands

Around 60,000 Wawa-branded tumblers have been recalled because their metal straws can cut people.

The recall affects tumblers sold for around $13 at Wawa convenience stores in eight states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, plus the District of Columbia, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

There have been four reports of the metal straws lacerating the hands or mouth, the CPSC said.

"Wawa" is imprinted on the 24-ounce tumblers that came in a variety of bright colors, including mixes of pink, yellow and orange.

What to do

Buyers have to contact the Wawa's supplier HALO to return the metal straw and get a silicone straw replacement or receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card.

The original metal straw has to be returned to get the refund via a pre-paid shipping label provided by HALO.

HALO can be reached at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT , Monday through Friday, by email at halo.safety@halo.com or online at https://halo.com/safety-recall-24oz-mug/.