Best birthday freebies in 2026 (and how to actually get them)

Nearly all birthday freebies require a rewards account, your birthday saved in your profile, and email/app notifications turned on.

Many brands require you to join days (sometimes weeks) before your birthday month, and some require at least one purchase in the past year.

Prioritize true no-purchase birthday freebies first, then use purchase-required offers only if they fit into spending you were already planning.

Birthday freebies are still very real in 2026. However, they’re no longer “walk in, show your ID, and get free stuff” anymore.

Most brands have moved their birthday freebie behind these walls:

A rewards account

A birthday listed in your profile

Push notifications / email turned on

Sometimes a “you have to buy something once a year” rule

But if you do it right, you can stack a pretty awesome “free” birthday week: coffee, dessert, a burger, beauty gifts, and a few “surprise” offers.

Here’s the full playbook, with redemption steps, gotchas, and pro tips.

Your 5-minute setup (do this before your birthday month)

1. Create a “Birthday Freebies” email folder

Most birthday reward offers arrive by email (even when they’re also in the company’s app).

2. Add your birthday to every profile now

Some programs actually require it to be saved to your profile before your birthday month (Ulta explicitly calls that out as people have abused it).

3. Make one tiny “activation” purchase at places that require activity

Some programs require at least one transaction in the last 12 months to get your birthday freebie. This is where many people miss out.

I recommend making one small purchase, but only if you were planning on buying something. It doesn’t make sense to spend money to get a freebie, unless you were planning on buying something anyways.

Here are the best birthday freebies in 2026 that are totally worth the effort:

Starbucks — Free birthday item

What you get: You’ll get a Birthday Reward that you can redeem in-store at participating locations. The freebie is any sized handcrafted beverage or food item of your choice.

How to redeem:

Be a Starbucks Rewards member.

Your birthday reward appears in-app.

Redeem at participating Starbucks stores.

If you’re an entry-level Starbucks Rewards member (Green), you’ll have to redeem the freebie on your actual birthday. Gold members get seven days, and Reserve members get 30 days to use their birthday reward.

Gotchas to know:

You have to make at least one Star-earning purchase prior to your birthday each year to qualify.

Exclusions include any multi-serve food or beverage item (think a tray of pastries or their 96-ounce Coffee Traveler), any drinks with alcohol, and merchandise/packaged coffee.

Also, you must join their rewards program at least seven days prior to your birthday.

Pro tip: If you’re the type who always orders a “basic” drink, use your birthday reward on your most overpriced, loaded custom drink or premium food item that still qualifies.

Sephora — Free birthday gift

What you get: A free Beauty Insider birthday gift set during your birthday month.

The gift sets typically include two to three popular name brand items. Brands include Tower 28, Glossier, dae, and Dr. Dennis Gross.

How to redeem:

Join Beauty Insider.

Redeem any time during your birthday month, or two weeks prior or after.

Online redemption generally requires a $25+ purchase (Sephora states this on the birthday gift page).

Gotchas:

Sephora specifically says, “While supplies last,” and they mean it. The popular gift sets go quickly.

Pro tip: If you want the gift without spending $25 online, go in-store early in your birthday month. Online is definitely convenient, but it’s also where the minimum-spend rule takes the “free” out of the equation.

Ulta — Free birthday gift

What you get:A free birthday gift during your birthday month. You’ll claim it using a coupon code that they’ll email you or you can find it on the Ulta app.

They give you a choice of five to six free birthday gifts to pick from, which you can find here.

You’ll also get 2x reward points during your birthday month, along with a $10 off coupon for Diamond and Platinum members.

How to redeem:

Join the Ulta Rewards program.

Make sure your birthday is in your profile before your birthday month.

During your birthday month, choose a gift and use the coupon code at checkout.

Gotchas:

Ulta reserves the right to change/terminate the birthday gift benefit and change the gifts offered.

Pro tip: Don’t wait until the last few days of your birthday month. These gifts can go out of stock fast, and then you’re stuck with the least exciting option.

Red Robin — Free birthday burger

This is one of the best “real meal” birthday rewards left, but it has some strings attached.

What you get: Every Royalty member gets a free birthday milkshake, but if you spend just $10 during the year, that milkshake turns into a free Gourmet, Tavern, or Veggie burger.

How to redeem (the practical version):

Join Red Robin Royalty.

Make sure your birthday month/year is in your profile.

Spend at least $10 at RR in the year (Red Robin’s terms say you must buy something once per year and it must happen before the end of the month prior to your birthday month).

Redeem during your birthday month.

Gotchas:

Minimum purchase of $4.99 applies for the Birthday Burger Offer and you must dine-in.

If you don’t “activate” with a visit before your birthday month, you might not qualify.

Nothing Bundt Cakes — Free Bundtlet

What you get: You’ll get a free individual Bundtlet bundt cake (about 4” wide) as a birthday reward.

How to redeem:

Just join the Bundtastic Rewards program.

Redeem seven days before or after your birthday.

Gotchas:

You can only redeem one reward redemption per order (so don’t expect to stack a bunch of offers in one checkout).

Pro tip: Because Nothing Bundt Cakes birthday freebie doesn’t require a purchase, and gives you a generous 14-day redemption window, use it as your true “no-spend” birthday treat.

Baskin-Robbins — Free birthday scoop

What you get: Even though Baskin-Robbins has made some change to their rewards program, they confirmed that you still get a free scoop on your birthday.

How to redeem:

Create an account in the BR App or online and complete your profile.

Birthday rewards are automatically added to your account in the BR App on your birthday.

Gotchas:

Plan to sign-up at least a couple weeks before your birthday month. If you wait to sign-up until right before your birthday, it probably won’t trigger the free scoop promotion in your account.

Pro tip: Screenshot the coupon in the app before you get in line for your free scoop of ice cream. Some stores have spotty reception, and this avoids the “I swear it’s in my app” moment.

IHOP — Free birthday pancakes

What you get: IHOP says you’ll receive five PanCoins to redeem for a full stack of pancakes on your birthday.

How to redeem:

Join IHOP Rewards.

Add your birthday to your account.

Get five PanCoins on your birthday to redeem for pancakes.

Use those “coins” to get a free Full Stack of Original Buttermilk pancakes.

Gotchas:

This is points-based, so you’re redeeming a currency (PanCoins) rather than getting an automatic “free stack” voucher. Not a big deal, you just have to know how it works.

The PanCoins will be added to your account on the first day of your birthday month.

This means you must be a Rewards member by that day to get your free pancakes.

Pro tip: If you’re doing a “birthday freebie run,” IHOP is a good morning anchor because it’s an actual meal, not just sugar. And there is no minimum purchase required when you get your free stack.

Jersey Mike’s — Free birthday sub

What you get: Jersey Mike’s says you can “enjoy a free birthday sub with the purchase of a regular sub in the past year.” If you’re like me and like their subs, this is a no-brainer.

How to redeem:

Join MyMike’s (email club / account)

Make at least one qualifying purchase in the past year.

Receive your 72 Shore Points on your birthday.

72 Shore Points is what you need to get a free regular-sized sub, sub bowl, or wrap.

You can then redeem those 72 points at any time; you do not have to use them on, or near, your birthday.

Gotcha:

That “purchase in the past year” requirement is the entire game and what you have to remember.

Pro tip: This is an easy one to “activate” once a year. Go split a regular sub with someone and you’ve basically bought next year’s birthday lunch.

Chipotle — A 'birthday reward' does exist

What you get: Chipotle confirms that there is indeed a “Birthday Reward,” but they also are tight-lipped about what it is.

All they say is that you’ll, “Get a surprise on us.” But from scanning several Reddit threads, it appears you’ll usually get free guacamole or a free drink.

How to redeem (general):

Join Chipotle Rewards.

Make sure your birthday is saved to your profile.

Watch the app for the loaded reward near your birthday.

Gotchas:

Chipotle’s birthday reward is intentionally described as a “surprise,” so it can vary from month to month.

Also, be sure to keep your account active as Chipotle says points can expire after 180 days of inactivity (so don’t create an account and ignore it for months).

Pro tip: Chipotle is one of those apps where being “active” tends to unlock better promos over time. Even if you only go once every couple of months, always scan your app at checkout.

A quick 'best of the best' cheat list (if you only do six)

If you want the biggest payoff for the least effort, consider these six: