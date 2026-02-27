How to turn your grocery receipts into cash (or serious savings)

Scan every receipt. Upload it to apps like Fetch and Ibotta to earn points or real cash — and stack with sales and coupons for bigger savings.

Use receipt coupons. Stores like CVS Pharmacy print next-purchase discounts and rewards right on your receipt. Don’t toss them.

Join shopping panels. Programs like NielsenIQ and Amazon Shopper Panel pay you for uploading receipts and sharing purchase data.

Most shoppers toss their receipt in the trash as they leave the store. That’s a mistake.

In 2026, your receipt is more than just proof of purchase; it can actually earn you some money.

I’ll teach you how to make it happen with tools like cashback apps, targeted coupons, rebates, and even paid surveys.

If you stack these correctly, you can turn one grocery trip into multiple layers of savings.

Here’s how to turn every receipt into cash.

1. Fetch: the easy entry point

Fetch (formerly Fetch Rewards) is a simple-to-use app that pays you in points for scanning almost any receipt into the app.

This includes receipts for any grocery store, gas station, restaurant, or drugstore.

When you snap a picture of your receipt via the app, you earn:

Base points for every receipt

Bonus points for featured brands

Extra promotions for specific products

Points can then be redeemed for gift cards to major retailers, movie theaters, and restaurants.

Fetch is great because it doesn’t require you to pre-select offers before you go shopping. You just shop like you normally would, at any store, then scan your receipts when you get home. The points you earn will automatically be added to your Fetch account.

With consistent use, it’s very reasonable to assume you’ll earn $50-$150 annually for doing very little.

Pro tip: Be sure to link your Amazon account to your Fetch account, and you’ll score 25 points for every Amazon order you place. You’ll be surprised how quickly the points add up.

2. Ibotta: the high-value cash-back option

Ibotta is one of the most popular cash-back apps, with the average user earning over $260 a year.

They pay you with real cash via PayPal, Venmo, or direct deposit for buying specific products and brands when grocery shopping.

To make it happen, you must:

Add offers via the Ibotta app before you go shopping.

Submit your receipt or link a loyalty account to collect your cashback.

The stacking opportunity that Ibotta provides is where you can really cut into your grocery bill.

You can stack the following:

Store sale price

Manufacturer coupon

Ibotta cash-back offer

Credit card rewards (if available)

That comes out to four layers of potential savings on one product.

When you use Ibotta strategically like this, you can easily push your discounts into 50–80% off territory.

Pro tip: Get in the habit of photographing every receipt. Before tossing it, snap a quick photo and store it in a “Receipts” folder on your phone. You never know when that photo will unlock rebates, price-match claims, warranty coverage, and even product recall refunds.

3. Receipt Hog and CoinOut: multiply the same receipt

Similar to Fetch, Receipt Hog and CoinOut are two more popular apps that will turn your receipts into rewards.

If you really want to maximize your receipts, I recommend downloading them as well. It literally takes less than 30 seconds to open the app and snap a picture of your receipt.

And here’s the good news, you can upload the same grocery receipt to all four of these:

Fetch

Ibotta

Receipt Hog

CoinOut

They work completely independent of each other and they turn one grocery run into four earning opportunities.

The payouts are modest individually, but when you use all four consistently, you’re easily looking at $150–$300 back in your pocket over the course of a year.

Pro tip: Have you ever considered how much you spend on beverages/soda in the average month? Highlight every non-essential drink on your receipt once a month and total it. Beverages often quietly consume 10–20% of a grocery bill. Cutting just half of those purchases can free up $25–$60 per month with almost no pain.

Don't ignore coupons printed on your receipt

Some of the best “receipt savings” don’t always come from apps. Often, you can find the savings directly on your printed receipt.

CVS receipt coupons

I use to laugh at the ridiculously long receipt that CVS Pharmacy would print out whenever I bought something.

Then one day I took a close look at it and it’s actually filled with some really good stuff:

$3–$10 off category coupons

Percentage-off entire purchase offers

ExtraCare rewards

Personalized product discounts

Savvy CVS shoppers will do the following:

Buy a small item in a category you frequently use. This triggers a come-back soon coupon. Use that coupon on a larger purchase on your next trip. Last, stack it with manufacturer coupons and sale pricing for max savings.

If you do this consistently, CVS receipt coupons alone can generate smart shoppers an extra $20–$40 per month in savings.

Monetize your receipts via shopping panels

Some research panels will actually pay you to upload your receipts and track your purchases for market research purposes.

They are not glamorous, but they also don’t require much effort.

Here are three worth checking out: