Target's Circle Week sale is returning March 23-29

Target has officially announced its latest Circle Week Sale: March 23-29.

For the week-long sales event, Target Circle members can score deals on nearly every category in Target – clothes, home goods, toys, electronics, beauty products, and more.

On top of that, members of Target’s paid membership program, Target Circle 360, will get even more savings – and early access to the sale.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Target Circle 360 with our best Target Circle Week yet," Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target, said in a news release.

"Target Circle members will receive the biggest deals on thousands of items from the latest in spring style to everyday favorites that are always on the checklist, and they can get even more perks and exclusive early access by joining Target Circle 360. Our team is incredibly excited to welcome new members to our stores and app during Target Circle Week — there has never been a better time to join, save, and discover the best of Target."

What’s on sale?

There are plenty of deals for shoppers to prepare for in just a few weeks. Here’s an early look at the upcoming Circle Week sale:

Up to 40% off kitchen and floor care essentials – including Instant Pot, Ninja, and Shark

30% off tees, tank tops, shorts, and dresses for the family

Up to $200 off Apple devices

25% off Pillowfort, teen bedding, and decor

Up to 30% off LEGO

30% off patio furniture and accessories

20% off Brightroom plastic storage bins and closet organization

25% off Threshold and Casaluna bedding

Buy two, get one free on books, movies, and music

Buy one, get one 50% off select grocery items – including Frito-Lay party size chips, Good & Gather ground beef, frozen pizza, and more

Buy one, get one 50% off select coffee, tea, and creamers

Buy one, get one 50% off Pepsi, Canada Dry, Dr. Pepper, and more 12-pack sodas

Spend $40 on beauty and self-care items, get a $10 Target gift card

Spend $30 on Ulta Beauty products at Target, get a $5 Target gift card

Spend $50 on household essentials, get a $15 Target gift card

Deals on streaming

On top of the sales – all of which are available in stores, online, and in the Target mobile app, the upcoming Circle Week sale also has a streaming offer for consumers.

From March 9 – April 29, Target Circle members can get three months of a Peacock Premium membership for free. Members must not be current Premium or Premium Plus Peacock subscribers to access the deal.

Target Circle 360 members get even more

Target is also offering current and new members of Circle 360 extra deals and incentives during Circle Week. Existing Circle 360 members will get a 24-hour head start on the sales, meaning that they can access the discounts on March 22.

On top of that, Circle 360 members will get access to these exclusive savings during Circle Week:

40% off Deal of the Day for Performance for the family

30% off Deal of the Day for all Heyday electronics and accessories

$39.99 Gourmia 6-qt. Digital Window Air Fryer (regularly $69.99)

$49.99 Beats Solo Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (regularly $79.99)

Those interested in joining Circle 360 can get 50% off their first year of an annual membership between March 15-29. The membership will run consumers $50 instead of the usual $100 during this time.

