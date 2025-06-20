Best and worst buys for 4th of July

With many stores advertising markdowns and discounts, it’s important to know what sales to take advantage of and which ones to skip this time around.

Amazon’s Prime Day kicks off just a few days after 4th of July, and this may lead other retailers to offer even better deals before Amazon does.

Just like with any big holiday shopping weekend, knowing what to buy and when are key factors to getting the best deals.

With 4th of July right around the corner, there’s no better time to start thinking about the sales.

Another key factor: Prime Day coming up. Additionally, retailers like Target, Walgreens, and Aldi are offering summer-long discounts.

With all these variables, it's important for consumers to know what to buy, what not to buy, and when. ConsumerAffairs sat down with Kyle James, a consumer expert from Rather-Be-Shopping to learn the do’s and don’ts of 4th of July sales.

Best and Worst buys

James broke down the top three things consumers should jump on this upcoming holiday, as well as the things they should pass on.

Here’s what they are:

Best Buys for the 4th

Appliances & Mattresses — “July 4th is one of the ‘Big 3’ appliance sale weekends (alongside Memorial Day and Labor Day),” James said. “Retailers clear inventory before fall models hit in August/September. Also, mattress stores offer aggressive deals like free adjustable bases or 50–60% off to compete with online brands.” Electronics (TVs, Laptops, Smartwatches) — “Retailers start teasing Prime Day–level discounts early to get ahead of Amazon. Look for Best Buy, Walmart, and Target to mirror Amazon’s pricing or beat it slightly on tech gear,” James explained. Outdoor Furniture & Gear — “Summer is halfway over, and retailers want to move inventory before it gathers dust. You’ll find markdowns on patio sets, outdoor rugs, grills, umbrellas, and seasonal lighting. Stores like Lowe’s, Home Depot, and Wayfair start to offer discounts based on inventory space,” he said.

Worst Buys for the 4th

Luxury Beauty & Fashion — “Most beauty brands save their biggest discounts for Friends & Family, Black Friday, or Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty. Fourth of July sales are often weak site-wide discounts (think 15–20%), not true clearance. You're paying more for the hype than the discount this time of year.” Seasonal Toys & Pool Inflatables — “These had their best sales in late May and early June (pre-summer). Now they’re back to full price, especially with inflation and tariffs on imported plastic goods. Wait until August for clearance or check discount stores for random deals.” Alcohol (Beer, Wine, Spirits) — “Demand is high for July 4, so retailers don’t need to discount it. If you see ‘sale’ tags, it’s usually a manufacturer sale. Also, state laws restrict alcohol promos in many areas, making discounts rare.”

Shop smart this holiday

James explained that there’s a fine line between waiting too long for the perfect sale and jumping on a good deal when you see it – especially with Prime Day starting just four days after July 4.

“I recommend starting to shop early on big ticket items like appliances and electronics,” he said. “Retailers start marking down up to two weeks in advance; for example, Best Buy appliance deals began around June 23 last year. Then, once the holiday weekend hits, retailers drop limited-time offers and doorbuster-style markdowns to create some urgency among shoppers.

“Shoppers should keep in mind that inventory can be limited around the 4th, especially on larger items like appliances and patio sets,” James continued. “If you have your eye on something, don’t wait too long. Check both in-store and online, as some of the better discounts are online-only, while in-store clearance prices can be more aggressive as stores want to clear stuff out.

“Also, if you’re shopping for a specific item, compare prices across a few retailers. With Prime Day around the corner, many stores are quietly matching or beating Amazon early.”