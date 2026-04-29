Grocers caught overcharging for meat — here’s how to protect yourself

Watch the unit price closely: Don’t rely on the total, instead compare price per pound across similar meat packages to spot inconsistencies or red flags quickly.

Double-check weight when unsure: Use in-store scales (or compare similar packages) to catch obvious mismatches between labeled and actual weight.

Speak up and keep receipts: If something seems off, ask staff to reweigh it and request a refund.

A new investigation out of Canada found major grocery chains overcharging customers for underweight meat. The issue is that some packages appear to be priced with the packaging included in the weight, meaning shoppers are paying for plastic, not just food.

While this report focused on Canadian stores, the takeaway is just as relevant for U.S. shoppers. The fact of the matter is that pricing errors happen, and they can add up quickly, especially as food costs continue to rise.

In some cases, overcharges ranged from a few percentage points to nearly 17%. That might not sound like much, but on higher-priced items like meat, it can mean paying an extra dollar or more per package every time you shop.

Here’s how to protect yourself and avoid overpaying.

Why this matters for U.S. shoppers

In both Canada and the U.S., grocery stores are required to price items based on net weight. This means the food only, not the packaging. But errors can still happen at multiple points in the process, from suppliers to in-store labeling.

If you’ve bought steak recently, you already know meat is one of the most expensive items in your cart. So even small discrepancies can hit your budget harder than you might think.

3 simple ways to avoid overpaying for meat

1. Check the price per pound—not just the total. Always look at the unit price (price per pound or per ounce). If something feels off, like a small package costing more than expected, you’d be wise to pause and take a closer look.

Pro tip: Compare similar packages. If two packs look about the same size but clearly have different weights or prices on the tag, that’s a red flag.

2. Use the in-store scale when possible

Many grocery stores (especially in the produce section) have scales customers can use. If you’re unsure, quickly weigh your package, especially when buying more expensive cuts like rib-eye, filet mignon, and NY strip.

You don’t need to be exact, but just by checking whether the number is noticeably off can help you catch issues.

3. Speak up and get a refund if needed

If you think you’ve been overcharged:

Bring it up to customer service

Politely ask them to reweigh the item

Request a refund or price adjustment

Most stores will correct the issue quickly, and some may even offer a refund bonus depending on local pricing accuracy laws.

Pro tip: It’s smart to keep your receipt until you’ve checked your purchases at home, especially for higher-cost items like meat.

A smart shopper habit that pays off

One of the most effective habits is to spot-check your groceries occasionally.

You don’t need to weigh everything, but checking once in a while: