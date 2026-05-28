Chipotle’s CEO says you can ask for more food — Here's how to get bigger portions at national favorites

Chipotle says asking for more food works, and smart customers are using bowls, extra rice and beans, and tortillas on the side to stretch one meal further.

Chains like Subway, Taco Bell, and Five Guys offer free or cheap add-ons that can make meals significantly bigger.

Small ordering tweaks, like light ice at Starbucks or a whole pizza at Costco, can dramatically improve value.

Fast-food customers have been complaining for years that portions keep shrinking while prices keep climbing.

Now, Chipotle has found itself at the center of that conversation after CEO Scott Boatwright recently confirmed something longtime customers have suspected for years: if you want more food at Chipotle, sometimes all you have to do is ask.

That admission immediately reignited the internet debate around “portion anxiety,” especially at fast-casual chains where employees build your meal right in front of you. Many diners feel like serving sizes fluctuate wildly depending on who’s behind the counter, what time you visit, and whether you speak up or not.

But Chipotle is far from the only restaurant where strategic ordering can get you more food for your money. Here’s how smart customers are maximizing their portions right now.

Chipotle: The burrito bowl still reigns supreme

One of the biggest hacks remains ordering a burrito bowl instead of a wrapped burrito at Chipotle. It makes perfect sense that bowls typically hold more food because employees aren’t limited by the size of the tortilla.

Savvy customers often do this for more food:

Ask for both rice options

Request both bean types

Get fajita veggies for free

Ask for extra lettuce or cheese

Request extra salsa or Pico de Gallo

Get tortillas on the side and make multiple soft tacos (25¢ to 50¢ each, depending on the location)

And yes, asking politely for “a little extra rice” or “slightly more chicken” often works too.

The company has repeatedly stated that certain ingredients can be increased without extra charges. But know that premium proteins like steak, barbacoa, or guacamole usually come with an automatic up-charge if portions go beyond the standard scoop. Employees will tell you about the extra charge before adding it, so you can decide if it’s worth it.

Pro tip: If a huge bowl is your goal, always order in-store at Chipotle (by standing in line) instead of on their app. If you order in-person, it’s much easier to politely ask for extra and you tend to actually get larger scoops because employees are being watched directly.

Subway: Double the veggies for free

At Subway, one of the oldest tricks in the book is loading up your sub with extra vegetables.

Many customers focus only on meat portions, but smart Subway regulars ask politely for more of the following:

Extra lettuce

Double tomatoes

Extra onions

More pickles

Banana peppers

Spinach

If you’re polite, employees are more than happy to heap on some extra produce for you. This serves as a healthy way to bulk up your sandwich without paying any extra.

I’ve also been told that some Subway locations will allow extra sauce if you request it before the sandwich gets wrapped up.

Taco Bell: Customization is where the value lives

Taco Bell might quietly be one of the best fast-food chains for stretching a budget because the menu is insanely customizable if you know where the value lives.

Smart Taco Bell customers don’t focus on adding extra meat because that’s where things can get expensive quickly. Instead, try to bulk up your meal by using cheap or free add-ons that make items feel significantly larger without doubling the price.

Some of the best hacks include:

Adding potatoes for 60¢–$1 to burritos and tacos

Asking for burritos “grilled” for free, which makes them feel fresher and crispier

Requesting extra lettuce, cheese, onions, or red sauce at many locations

Swapping sauces or proteins inside the app

Turning tacos “fresco style” to replace dairy with Pico de Gallo

Adding rice and beans to smaller burritos to make them more filling

Pro tip: Potatoes are one of the cheapest ways to increase your portion size at Taco Bell. A cheesy bean and rice burrito with added potatoes (then ask for it grilled) can turn into a surprisingly hefty burrito for under $3 bucks in most locations.

Olive Garden: Soup, salad, and breadsticks

At Olive Garden, the unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks deal, that comes with every entrée, remains one of the biggest dine-in value plays in casual dining.

And yes, polite customers can often continue requesting refills without much resistance.

Some diners strategically:

Rotate between different soups

Request extra breadsticks early

Ask for dressing on the side

Box up any leftovers immediately

I recently got a tip from an Olive Garden server who told me she appreciates customers who ask for larger breadstick batches all at once instead of requesting constant refills. News you can use.

Use that tip to your advantage, especially when dining with family. Ask for extra breadsticks before the entrées arrives. Once all of the entrees hit the table, you’ll notice that the refill frequency will naturally slow down.

Starbucks: Ice is the biggest portion killer

At Starbucks, one of the easiest ways to stretch a drink is by controlling how much ice they dump into your cup.

Customers get larger amounts of the actual drink by ordering:

Light ice

Refreshers with no water

Espresso over ice with extra milk

Trenta iced teas without lemonade (ensures you get more tea)

Some smart Starbucks customers even split large cold drinks into two cups after adding milk or cream themselves. This is my favorite way to split a drink with someone as you always end up with more actual drink.

Pro tip: If you like the Starbucks latte, try this hack to save some money. Simply order espresso shots over ice in a larger cup and then add your own milk at the condiment station.

Five Guys: Free toppings are the value play

Five Guys burgers have gotten quite expensive, but their numerous burger toppings remain largely unlimited.

That means customers can pile on things like grilled mushrooms, Jalapeños, grilled onions, lettuce, pickles, and grilled peppers without paying extra.

The play here is to skip the expensive add-ons like bacon or an extra patty, and load up on free toppings instead. You can easily make your burger ginormous for the base burger price that Five Guys' charges.

Pro tip: Order the “little” fries unless you’re feeding multiple people. Five Guys routinely dumps a ton of extra fries into your bag, making even small fry orders surprisingly large.

Panda Express: Timing matters

At Panda Express, portions can fluctuate heavily depending on your timing.

Loyal Panda diners have picked up on the fact that employees nearing a fresh food batch often give larger scoops because they’re less worried about running short before the next tray arrives.

The smart play is to walk into Panda shortly after the peak lunch or dinner rush. This can greatly improve your portion sizes because fresh trays are often being rotated out.

Customers also maximize value and portions by doing the following:

Choosing half-and-half entrees

Asking for all Chow Mein or all rice

Timing visits during slower periods

Ordering plates instead of individual items

Similar to Chipotle, you tend to get a little more per scoop when you ask for half-and-half.

Costco’s food court is still the king

Even after recent price increases, the Costco food court remains one of the best places for sheer calories-per-dollar value.

The legendary $1.50 hot dog combo still survives, while pizzas, chicken tenders, and sundaes remain massive compared to most fast-food competitors.

But the real savings come when you stop ordering like a typical fast-food customer and start thinking in terms of cost-per-person.

For example:

A whole pizza can feed a family of four for roughly the price of two fast-food combo meals.

A chicken bake is large enough that many people can split it with a drink and still walk away full.

Costco's oversized sundaes are often easily shareable between two people.

The hot dog combo remains one of the cheapest complete meals available anywhere.

Pro tip: If you're feeding a family, skip the individual food court orders altogether. Instead, buy a whole pizza, add a couple of hot dog combos, and you'll often spend less than half of what a comparable fast-food meal would cost while ending up with enough leftovers for another meal the next day.