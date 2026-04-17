In a sign of shifting consumer behavior, QVC files for bankruptcy

QVC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection amid declining sales and mounting debt

The home shopping giant says it will continue operating while restructuring its business

Industry analysts point to shifting consumer habits and e-commerce competition as key factors

For a generation or two of consumers, it was must-see TV. Continuous shopping shows on cable, where hosts tried to entertain as they sold products directly to callers.

But times have changed.

QVC, the long-running television and online shopping network known for its live product demonstrations, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to court documents.

The move comes as the company grapples with declining revenues, rising operational costs, and increased competition from digital-first retailers.

The company said in a statement that it intends to use the bankruptcy process to restructure its debt and streamline operations while continuing to serve customers.

“QVC remains committed to delivering engaging shopping experiences across platforms,” the statement read. “This restructuring will position us for long-term stability in a rapidly evolving retail environment.”

TV shopping pioneer

Founded in 1986, QVC became a pioneer of televised shopping, building a loyal customer base through charismatic hosts and real-time product showcases. However, the rise of e-commerce giants and social media-driven shopping has steadily eroded its market share.

Consumers have increasingly shifted toward on-demand, mobile-first purchasing apps, leaving traditional TV retail struggling to adapt.

Industry analysts say QVC’s challenges reflect broader trends affecting legacy retailers. They note that the convenience and personalization offered by online platforms have fundamentally changed how people shop.

In recent years, QVC’s parent company, Qurate Retail Group, has attempted to pivot toward streaming and online sales, but those efforts have yet to fully offset declining television viewership. Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures have also weighed on margins.