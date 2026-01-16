9 fast-food ordering hacks that can cut your bill (or get you more food)

Fast-food menus are built to steer you toward high-margin defaults, like combo meals, signature items, and smaller portions that feel cheaper but cost more per bite.

Chains rely on speed, habit, and muscle memory, knowing most customers won’t stop to customize orders or compare portion math.

These ordering hacks take advantage of pricing gaps and loose portion controls, letting you cut your bill or get noticeably more food without changing where you eat.

A fast-food combo meal that once cost $6 will now run you $12 or more. But here’s the thing to remember, fast-food pricing isn’t always airtight. There are some gaps. And if you know how menus are built, you can shave real money off your order without eating less.

Here are some repeatable ordering strategies that exploit how fast-food menus are structured. Hacks that will either save you money, get you more food, or even score you a fresher meal.

1. Rebuild Taco Bell’s Burrito Supreme for less

When did Taco Bell start charging $6.49 for a Burrito Supreme? I can remember eating three in a sitting when I was a teenager and I’d still be hungry. That would cost me close to $20 today.

A much cheaper route is to order a Bean Burrito and then add seasoned beef, sour cream, and tomatoes and you get essentially the same taste for only $4.74.

Your specific savings depends on how your local Taco Bell prices base items versus add-ons, but you’re still going to save money every time.

Estimated savings: ~$1.75 per burrito

Why it works: Add-ons are priced lower than regular menu item “builds.”

2. Ask for “half and half” at Chipotle

Instead of choosing one protein, ask for half chicken and half steak. Or any two proteins that sound good together.

Many employees will often give a fairly generous scoop of each, often more than just half a scoop.

The result is typically more meat than a single protein order.

It’s hard to quantify the savings with this hack but you definitely end up with more food for your money.

Why it works: Portioning isn’t perfectly controlled.

Pro tip: Did you know that Chipotle employees will also give you a free scoop of extra rice or beans if you ask? Works best when ordering the burrito bowl as they have more room to add extra compared to trying to keep all the burrito contents wrapped in a single tortilla.

3. Want a real egg? Stick with the Egg McMuffin

Not all McDonald’s breakfast sandwiches are equal. The Egg McMuffin is the only one made with a freshly cracked USDA Grade A egg.

Other breakfast items use folded egg products, even though prices are similar. The folded eggs are liquid eggs that are pre-cooked and flash frozen by their suppliers.

This hack won’t save you cash, but it improves value and overall quality at the same price point.

Estimated savings: Quality upgrade, not dollars.

Why it works: Ingredient costs don’t always align with menu pricing.

4. Always choose the 20-piece McNuggets

At most locations, a 20-piece McNuggets costs only $8 compared to $6 for the 10 piece.

That’s double the food for a measly extra 2 bucks.

So, if you’re ordering nuggets for more than one person, or maybe planning leftovers, there’s no financial reason to choose the 10-piece.

Estimated savings: You’ll save $4 by buying the 20-piece, compared to buying two 10-pieces at $6 each.

5. Order a “Big Mac-Style” McDouble

Sticking with Mickey D’s, are you craving a Big Mac right now? Try this hack and save some money.

Instead of dropping $7.39 for a Big Mac, order a McDouble for $3.89 then customize it with lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce for NO extra charge.

Sure, you won’t get the extra middle bun, but did we ever actually need the middle bun?

Estimated savings: The result is a very similar sandwich (slightly smaller) for $3.50 less.

Why it works: Signature items always carry a premium pricing.

6. Want hot fries? Ask for no salt

Ordering fries with no salt often forces the kitchen to make a fresh batch. Doesn’t matter the fast-food joint, this pretty much holds true everywhere.

You’ll get hot fries instead of whatever’s been sitting under the heat lamp, then you can salt them yourself if you want.

This doesn’t lower the price, but it ensures you always got hot and fresh French fries.

7. Starbucks’ free refill rule (the right way to use it)

Did you know that if you’re a Starbuck Rewards member you can get free refills on certain drinks?

As long as you’re sipping inside a Starbucks location, you can score a free refill at any time before you leave.

Here are the refill drinks:

Hot brewed coffee

Iced coffee

Hot tea

Iced tea

The best part is that it doesn’t matter what your original drink was. So even if your first drink was something expensive, like a $6 latte, you can get a free iced coffee refill before you leave.

Pro tip: It still amazes me how many people order a cold drink at Starbucks and are perfectly okay with the barista filling the cup 3/4th full of ice. Instead, ask for “Light Ice” and get way more drink for the money.

8. At Panera, the bowl beats the cup

At Panera, the soup bowl gives you about 50% more soup than the cup for only $1–$2 more.

When you break it down by cost per ounce, the bowl delivers noticeably more food for your money. So, if soup is going to be your main meal, the bowl is always the way to go.

Estimated savings: $1–$2 in added value per order.

Why it works: The cup price anchors your expectations, making the bowl’s small upcharge feel bigger than it is.

9. Order the “value” drink at Burger King when dining in

At Burger King, the “Value” fountain drink comes in at $1.69 compared to $2.79 for the small size.

The value size gives you an adequate 12 ounces, compared to 16 ounces for the small size. But, if you’re eating inside at Burger King, it qualifies for free refills.

Most people default to a medium or large out of habit, but it’s a waste of money. Order the “Value” size and drink as much as you want for only $1.69.

While this example talks about BK specifically, it's smart to order the smallest drink when dining-in at any fast-food joint that offers free refills.

Estimated savings: $1.10 per visit

Why it works: Drink pricing is inflated to pad the margins on the combo meals.