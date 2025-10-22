Shop smart, stay safe: How reviews can help you avoid holiday scams

86% of shoppers check reviews before buying — and skipping that step can cost you.

Scammers are using AI and fake retailer messages to trick consumers during the holiday rush.

Reading and writing honest reviews helps everyone shop safer and avoid too-good-to-be-true deals.

The holiday shopping season is officially here — and so are the scammers hoping to cash in on it.

Between flashy ads, too-good-to-be-true deals, and the rush to check off gift lists, it’s easy to let your guard down online. But according to new data from Trustpilot, taking a few minutes to read (or write) reviews could make all the difference.

Dana Bodine, Vice President of Marketing at Trustpilot, spoke with ConsumerAffairs, and explained that this year’s shoppers are more review-savvy than ever — and for good reason.

The company’s latest survey found that 86% of Americans check reviews before making a purchase, and many have learned the hard way what happens when they don’t. With 13% losing up to $100 after skipping the review step, the message is clear: a little research goes a long way toward avoiding scams and buying with confidence.

The biggest scam threats

What should consumers be wary of as they start preparing for the holiday shopping season? Bodine explained that the latest technology makes scams easier to fall for than ever.

“Bad actors are becoming increasingly creative and convincing, especially now with the widespread use of AI,” she said.

“Some of the top threats this year include low-quality items misrepresented online with AI-generated images, and fake “phishing” texts or emails from scammers posing as retailers or shipping companies. Consumers should also be cautious with returns and refunds. Some fraudulent sellers disappear once a purchase is made, leaving buyers with no recourse.”

The benefits of reading reviews

Despite the threats lurking online this holiday season, Bodine explained that reading reviews can be a great way for consumers to protect themselves from scams.

“Reading reviews is one of the most accessible and effective ways to shop safely,” she said. “Before you buy, take a few minutes to read recent reviews about both the company and the specific product in your cart.

“Afterward, pay it forward by leaving your own review — share whether the item met expectations, what the shopping experience was like, and whether you’d recommend it. While 86% of people rely on reviews, only about one in five (17%) actually write them.”

More risk during the holiday season

Bodine explained that scams are even more prevalent during the holiday season, making it all the more important for consumers to take action to protect themselves.

“The holiday season is when most spending occurs, meaning there is more risk,” Bodine said. “The busy pace and time pressure of the season can lead people to make quick decisions without proper vetting.

“We encourage shoppers to take their time. If a deal seems too good to be true, make sure other shoppers have good things to say before hitting “buy.”