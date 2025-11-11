Stop the sneaky subscriptions: how to actually cancel the stuff you don’t use

Scan 60–90 days of card/bank statements and make a “hit list” of anything recurring, vague, or annual — you can’t cancel what you forgot exists

Always cancel where you signed up (Apple, Google Play, website) and look for “turn off auto-renew” or “cancel at end of period,” then screenshot the confirmation

Start a fake cancel — many services throw out “wait, want 20% off?” offers in the cancel flow, so you can keep the service but at a lower rate

Somewhere right now, your credit card is renewing a streaming service you don’t watch or a workout app you haven’t touched since February. None of this was intentional. It’s just what happens when companies make signing up stupid-easy and canceling slightly annoying. Here’s how to stop paying for the stuff you meant to cancel, and how to shut down the ones that play hard to get.

Start with a “subscription audit”

It’s very hard to cancel the services you’ve completely forgotten about. So, before you can cancel anything, you have to know exactly what you’re paying for.

Start by opening your bank or credit card app and look at the last 60–90 days.

I always like to write down anything on the statement that looks like one of these: recurring, APP*, “Digital,” or a name you don’t recognize.

Also, don’t forget about your annual services (password managers, antivirus, cloud storage) as they can often be the sneakiest.

Now you’ve got a hit list to work with.

Turn off auto-renew everywhere

Most of the time, you don’t need to fully “close” the account, you just need to stop it from renewing every month or year.

For each service you want to cancel do the following:

Go into account → billing → manage plan.

Look for “turn off auto-renew,” “cancel at end of period,” or “don’t renew.”

Screenshot it. Save the email. If they end up billing you again, you have proof that they shouldn’t have.

If you can’t find billing inside the app, log-in on a laptop or desktop computer. Often times companies will sneakily hide the real cancel tools there instead of on their app.

Pro tip: Renewal emails love to say stuff like “Your benefits are continuing” or “An update to your account” instead of “We’re charging you $59.99 tomorrow.” So be sure to open those boring, vague emails and search for words like “renewal,” “next billing date,” or “will be charged.”

Cancel through the same platform you used to subscribe

This is a big one that many people miss and can cause a lot of frustration.

If you subscribed through Apple, you have to cancel in Apple.

If you subscribed through Google Play, cancel in Google Play.

If you subscribed on the company website, cancel on the website.

For example, if you signed up for Paramount+ through Apple, you have to cancel it in your Apple subscriptions.

If you try to cancel on Paramount’s website instead, they’ll say they never got the cancellation and you’ll keep getting charged. Always cancel where you started.

Beat “retention tricks”

Some services don’t say “cancel.” Instead, they’ll say something like “pause,” “downgrade,” or “keep 30 days free.” Those are all classic stall tactics.

Scroll down until you see wording like “end membership”, “do not renew”, or “cancel immediately.” If all you see is “pause,” go ahead and do it so they stop billing you right now. Then go back into your account after a few days and the full cancel option will typically appear.

Do this when they make you call or chat

Some companies still force you to talk to a human so they can talk you out of cancelling. You might not have a choice but to play along, so be sure to leave a trail.

Ask, “Can you confirm this is canceled today?”

Get the confirmation number or email while you’re still in chat.

Save the transcript or take screenshots.

Now if they bill you again, you can go to your card and say, “I canceled on X date and here’s my proof.”

Use your credit card as your backup plan

Think of this as your safety net.

If you’ve tried to cancel and they keep billing you, dispute the charge with your card or bank and tell them it’s an unauthorized recurring payment.

Amazingly, banks see this all the time. You can also use a virtual card (Privacy, Capital One Eno, some bank apps) which have spending limits attached so a subscription can’t suddenly double on you.

Set a reminder the day you start a free trial

Most “ugh, I forgot to cancel” charges happen 7–30 days after you start a new subscription.

So, when you start a trial, set a calendar reminder on your phone for 2-3 days before it renews. Literally name it: “Cancel Paramount+” or whatever.

If the service won’t tell you the renewal date clearly, that’s a big red flag in my book. I recommend cancelling right away and resubscribe later if you still want it.

Make it harder for subscriptions to get you

I’ve discovered two easy habits to make sure I don’t overspend on subscriptions I never use.

Keep all subscriptions on one credit card so you can scan one statement quickly.

Before you cancel, drop to the cheapest version. A lot of services will surface the real “cancel” button only after you downgrade, and if you end up needing it again, you’re paying less in the meantime.

Don’t actually cancel and save money in the process

A lot subscriptions will offer you a discount when you first hit the "cancel" button. They don't want to lose your business and will often throw you a bone to keep you paying.

So if you pay for a subscription that you actually use, but it's a little more than you want to pay, give this a shot. The good part is they'll typically tell you about the discount before you have to hit the "finalize your cancellation" button giving you time to back out.