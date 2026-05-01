The summer spending shift is already happening — Here’s how to stay ahead

Spending isn’t dropping: It’s being redirected toward basics and home-focused activities, with less going to convenience and extras.

The best way to save right now is to shop more intentionally: Cook from scratch, plan purchases, and take advantage of sales and cash back.

Prices on gas and seasonal items are rising early: Buy sooner, combine trips, and expect more spending at home instead of travel.

Summer hasn’t officially started yet, but your wallet can already feel it.

New data from Ibotta shows shoppers aren’t necessarily spending less; they’re just spending differently. Instead of cutting everything, people are shifting money away from convenience and splurges and putting it toward essentials and at-home living.

Here’s what’s changing and how you can actually use it to save money this summer.

1. Shift your grocery strategy (This is where the biggest savings are)

Shoppers are moving away from convenience foods like frozen meals and pre-made items, and back toward basics like meat, produce, and pantry staples.

Consumers are realizing that convenience comes at a price, and right now, people are trying to stretch every dollar.

What to do:

Build meals around ingredients, not shortcuts like expensive pre-made/frozen meals.

Buy larger packs of meat and portion it yourself.

Stick to a simple weekly meal plan to avoid those impulse buys.

Pro tip: The middle aisles (snacks, cereal, frozen meals) are where budgets quietly blow up. Shop the perimeter first.

2. Expect to spend more at home — And plan for it

A lot of people are scaling back travel this summer. Costs are up, and according to the data, nearly a third of shoppers say they’re taking fewer trips.

But here’s the catch: that money doesn’t just disappear, it tends to shift to other things. More cookouts. More grocery runs. More “we’ll just stay in tonight.”

What to do:

Be sure to budget for higher grocery bills, not lower ones.

Stock up on grilling staples when they go on sale (meat, buns, condiments).

Plan those low-cost “staycation” activities ahead of time.

Pro tip: Treat your at-home spending like a trip budget this summer. It’s smart to set a weekly cap so those small purchases don’t add up fast and ruin your budget.

3. Promotions matter more than ever

Data shows that items on sale are outperforming everything else right now. Shoppers are actively chasing deals and winning because of it.

What to do:

Stack store sales + coupons + cash back whenever possible.

Time your purchases around promotions (especially summer staples).

Use rebate apps to cash in those receipts.

4. Watch where prices are quietly rising

Gas prices are out of control this year, and it’s forcing people to cut back in other areas, especially on groceries and extras.

That’s why you’re seeing fewer impulse buys and more smart shopping.

What to do:

Combine errands to save on gas.

Avoid high-traffic gas stations (they’re almost always more expensive).

Use a gas app like GasBuddy to find cheaper fill-ups.

5. Start summer shopping earlier than usual

Most shoppers miss the fact that summer demand typically starts before summer actually begins.

We’re already seeing price spikes in:

Sunscreen

Lawn and garden

Pest control

What to do instead: