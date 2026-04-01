CVS pivots, plans to open more stores

CVS plans to open more new retail locations than it closes in 2026, signaling a strategic pivot after years of downsizing.

The company is focusing on smaller-format stores and health-focused locations tied to its care delivery strategy.

Executives say the shift reflects changing consumer demand and a renewed emphasis on in-person services.

It turns out brick-and-mortar retail may not be headed for extinction. CVS Health is preparing to expand its retail footprint in 2026, marking a notable shift after several years of store closures aimed at streamlining operations and adapting to changing consumer habits.

The company announced that it expects to open more stores than it closes this year, reversing a downsizing trend that saw hundreds of locations shuttered across the U.S. since 2021. The move reflects growing confidence in its evolving retail model, which blends traditional pharmacy services with a broader health care offering.

"Pharmacists are among the most accessible and most trusted health care providers," Len Shankman, a senior executive at CVS Health, told Healthcare Finance. "We know how important it is for patients to be able to speak one-on-one with their pharmacist, have their questions answered, and seek medication advice when needed."

A new kind of store

Rather than returning to its legacy large-format stores, CVS is prioritizing smaller, more targeted locations. Many of the planned openings will be designed to support health care services, including primary care, chronic disease management, and wellness monitoring.

These locations will often be integrated with CVS-owned health care assets, such as Oak Street Health clinics and MinuteClinic services. The goal is to create community-based health hubs that complement the company’s insurance and pharmacy benefit management businesses.

Industry analysts say the approach reflects broader trends in retail health care.

CVS’ earlier store closure program was part of a multi-year plan to reduce costs and eliminate underperforming locations. Between 2021 and 2024, the company announced the closure of roughly 900 stores, citing shifting shopping patterns and increased digital adoption.

But while foot traffic for traditional retail items has declined, demand for in-person health care services has remained strong. That dynamic is driving the company’s renewed investment in brick-and-mortar locations.

Executives emphasized that the new stores will be strategically placed, often in underserved or high-growth areas, rather than densely saturated retail corridors.

Balancing digital and physical growth

The expansion does not signal a retreat from CVS’ digital ambitions. The company continues to invest heavily in online prescription management, home delivery, and virtual care services.

Instead, the strategy is aimed at creating a hybrid model where digital tools and physical locations work together. For example, patients may begin care through a telehealth visit and then be referred to a nearby CVS location for follow-up services.

CVSs move comes amid intensifying competition in the retail health care space. Rivals including Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon are all experimenting with different models to capture a share of the growing market for accessible, low-cost care.

By shifting back into expansion mode — but with a redesigned store concept — CVS may be attempting to differentiate itself through integration and scale.