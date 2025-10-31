Target kicks off early Black Friday with massive markdowns across every aisle

The three-day early-Black Friday event at Target runs Nov. 6-8 with most deals at 40% off or higher.
New deals drop daily and weekly starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 respectively—including “Deal of the Day” and Sunday week-long deals.
Target offers a Holiday Price Match Guarantee (Nov. 1-Dec. 24), so if a price drops later, they’ll match it.
If you’ve been thinking to yourself “maybe I’ll wait for door-busters on Black Friday,” stop right there — because at Target, the deals are live now.
This year, the retailer is launching its holiday savings earlier than ever, turning its stores (and website) into festive destinations, giving shoppers big discounts before the big day.
Between immersive in-store experiences, thousands of new deals, and a price-match guarantee that gives you peace of mind, Target is positioning itself as your holiday headquarters this season.
"Through every choice we make, from our creative, to our in store and online experiences, our goal this holiday season is simple: to be every guest's go-to holiday partner, meeting them where they are," Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Target, said in a news release.
"The holidays can be a stressful time, but through immersive experiences, incredible early deals on the season's coolest gifts and our Holiday Price Match Guarantee, we're bringing joy to every step of the season, making holiday shopping fun, easy and full of festive moments for families. And, we're taking that joy beyond our shelves – through local community giving, we're spreading the holiday joy to even more families this season."
The specifics of the deals
First up: daily deals. Starting Nov. 1, Target’s “Deal of the Day” promotion kicks off. One-day-only offers will deliver savings of up to 50%, and if you’re a member of the free Target Circle loyalty program, you’ll get access to exclusive deals. (Target Corporation)
Then come the week-long deals: beginning Nov. 2 and running through Dec. 24, every Sunday unlocks a fresh slate of savings, and you’ll even be able to preview on Friday each week what’s coming. The first week of deals includes:
Up to 50% off floor care
Up to $200 savings on select Apple devices
Up to 40% off tech, including headphones, TVs and wearable tech
20% off slippers for all
25% off one toy or kids’ book via Target Circle, available through Nov 15
Now the headline event: the three-day Early Black Friday Sale, Nov. 6-8. During this window, many items will be 40% off or higher, covering nearly every department across the store. Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect:
40% off pajamas for all
40% off select holiday décor and lights
40% off select Lego products
40% off women’s and kids’ sweaters, sweatshirts and sweatpants, including All in Motion and JoyLab
40% off Cat & Jack toddlers’ tees, and dresses
40% off holiday sheets
Up to 50% off small appliances and floorcare, including Ninja
Up to 50% off select toys, including Barbie, FAO Schwarz and Hot Wheels
30% off women’s and men’s Levi’s apparel
Finally, there’s the Holiday Price Match Guarantee. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, if you buy something and later see it priced lower at Target, the retailer will match its own price. That gives you a cushion if something you buy now drops further.