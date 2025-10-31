Target kicks off early Black Friday with massive markdowns across every aisle

The three-day early-Black Friday event at Target runs Nov. 6-8 with most deals at 40% off or higher.

New deals drop daily and weekly starting Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 respectively—including “Deal of the Day” and Sunday week-long deals.

Target offers a Holiday Price Match Guarantee (Nov. 1-Dec. 24), so if a price drops later, they’ll match it.

If you’ve been thinking to yourself “maybe I’ll wait for door-busters on Black Friday,” stop right there — because at Target, the deals are live now.

This year, the retailer is launching its holiday savings earlier than ever, turning its stores (and website) into festive destinations, giving shoppers big discounts before the big day.

Between immersive in-store experiences, thousands of new deals, and a price-match guarantee that gives you peace of mind, Target is positioning itself as your holiday headquarters this season.

"Through every choice we make, from our creative, to our in store and online experiences, our goal this holiday season is simple: to be every guest's go-to holiday partner, meeting them where they are," Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Target, said in a news release.

"The holidays can be a stressful time, but through immersive experiences, incredible early deals on the season's coolest gifts and our Holiday Price Match Guarantee, we're bringing joy to every step of the season, making holiday shopping fun, easy and full of festive moments for families. And, we're taking that joy beyond our shelves – through local community giving, we're spreading the holiday joy to even more families this season."

The specifics of the deals