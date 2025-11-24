Pepsi’s new prebiotic soda drops on Black Friday

The new Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is launching nationwide online starting Black Friday, November 28.

It delivers classic Pepsi taste with no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, 5g sugar, and 3g prebiotic fiber.

The new drop is available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors, and will be sold while supplies last on Amazon, Walmart.com, TikTok and select other platforms.

If you thought there couldn’t be anything new under the cola sun, think again.

Pepsi is shaking things up this Black Friday with the launch of its latest innovation: Pepsi Prebiotic Cola.

For soda lovers, curious tasters, and anyone who wants a little more from their carbonated drink, this might be the moment to pay attention.

"At Pepsi, we are experts in great tasting cola – and have been for decades. The launch of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola marks a significant moment in our brand's history and the cola category," Gustavo Reyna, VP of Marketing, Pepsi, said in a news release.

"This breakthrough innovation upholds the iconic taste of Pepsi that people love, now with no artificial sweeteners, lower sugar and functional ingredients. It's an inimitable taste – designed to meet the demands of cola lovers, cola newcomers, and everyone in between."

The specifics: what you should know

Beginning on Friday, November 28, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola will go live online nationwide. It’s rolling out on Amazon, Walmart.com, TikTok and, in select markets, through Kroger.com, DashMart, and GoPuff.

The brand describes it as “Unbelievably Pepsi” — meaning they’ve kept the iconic cola taste people recognize, while swapping in some new demands of today’s beverage crowd.

What sets this apart?

First off: no artificial sweeteners. It delivers just 30 calories and 5g of sugar — significantly lower than typical colas — and also includes 3g of prebiotic fiber.That’s a nod to consumers who are increasingly looking for beverages with a health-forward angle, without giving up taste.

The launch comes in both Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors, offering variety for traditionalists and the flavor curious alike.

Because this is a limited online drop, availability is key: while supplies last. So, if you’re intrigued, it’s best to act fast.