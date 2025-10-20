IKEA raises prices as furniture tariffs hit retailer

New tariffs (25% upholstered; 10% wood) kicked in Oct. 14, nudging up select IKEA prices (e.g., UPPLAND now $899).

Only ~15% of IKEA’s U.S. stock is made here (kitchen cabinets are the exception), so sofas/chairs/wood sets get hit first.

Quick savings: raid the As-Is section Sun/Mon or weekday mornings; use Click & Collect to skip delivery fees.

IKEA says the era of across-the-board price cuts just hit a speed bump. With new tariffs kicking in—about 25% on upholstered furniture and 10% on wood/timber—some big-ticket price tags are climbing.

The main factor for this jump is because only 15% of what IKEA sells in the U.S. is actually made here. That leaves them exposed. Interestingly, the most notable exception is kitchen cabinets which IKEA sources here in the U.S.

The company says affordability remains the goal, but in the near term, it’s forced to pass along part of the cost to shoppers while it works to build more U.S. supply.

Executives say they’ll keep pushing “affordability,” but with only ~15% of U.S. inventory made domestically and the 25% upholstered/10% wood tariffs that started Tuesday (Oct. 14)—and are set to ratchet higher next year—select categories (sofas, chairs, wood-heavy sets) will feel it first.

A couple examples include the UPPLAND sofa which jumped to $899 (from $849) and a 3-piece oak bedroom set that recently went to $1,049 (from $959).

IKEA’s answer is more U.S. sourcing (cabinets already are) and sharper promotions, while big-box peers like Walmart and Target have also warned of targeted price bumps tied to the same policy backdrop.

5 best ways to beat the price hikes

Raid the “As-Is” section (timed right). This is where IKEA sells assembled returned items, as well as discontinued models and floor displays. This section serves as a great hedge against tariffs as you can expect to save 30-60% off the original price.

Hit it weekday mornings and late Sunday/Monday after returns and floor swaps. Also, if you notice a box on the floor is scuffed or ripped, don’t be afraid to ask if it can be marked down to an “As-Is” price.

Steer into the less-tariffed stuff. Need a kitchen? You’ll want to focus on SEKTION (U.S.-sourced cabinets/parts) as those won’t be hit by tariffs. If your budget’s tight, scale back on upgrades (where tariffs bite hardest) and instead spend on storage, shelving, and cabinet components.

Buy modular with replaceable covers. Pick sofas and chairs with removable slipcovers so you can refresh the look later for a fraction of a new couch. Third-party cover makers can undercut IKEA’s price and stretch the life of the frame.

Work IKEA Family + “Last Chance.” Join for free, add target items to your app list, and wait for member-only promos to pop on the exact line/color you want. Check the site’s Last Chance section where you’ll find end-of-run colors and sizes at a big discount.

Cut out delivery fees and avoid do-over costs. Use Click & Collect, which is IKEA’s version of curbside pickup, and skip delivery fees altogether. Grab free replacement hardware at the returns/hardware desk before buying new. And always measure twice and buy once to avoid return trips altogether.