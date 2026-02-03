What to buy in February: A savvy shopper’s guide to the best deals

February is prime time for big-ticket home upgrades, with Presidents’ Day sales driving major discounts on appliances, furniture, and mattresses.

Winter clearance is in full swing, meaning deep savings on cold-weather clothing, seasonal gear, and even Valentine’s candy right after the holiday.

Smart shoppers can also score on select electronics like TVs and home audio, as retailers clear out older models before spring releases.

Every month brings its own unique bargain opportunities, and February is no exception.

After the holiday rush, retailers hit the brakes and start clearing out winter inventory, launch some early spring promotions, and offer nice discounts around Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day.

If you know where to look, February can be one of the best months to shop for big-ticket items and some everyday essentials.

Here’s what to buy this February, and how to maximize your savings.

Major appliances

February is a great month to shop for major appliances and the best stores to consider include Lowe’s, Home Depot, Costco, and even Best Buy.

What you can expect to find:

Refrigerators: Look for $300–$800 off those mid to high-end models.

Washers and dryers: Presidents’ Day promos often bundle these with $200–$500 off per unit or extra savings when you buy the pair.

Dishwashers: Discounts commonly land in the $100–$300 off range, with bonus rebates on select brands.

Ranges and ovens: Expect $150–$400 off depending on features like convection or air-fry modes.

Why February deals are strong:

Appliance sales always slow down after the holiday rush, so retailers use Presidents’ Day promotions to pump some life back into this quieter shopping period.

Because of this, you’ll often see:

Manufacturer rebates stacked on top of already reduced sale prices.

Free delivery or haul-away of your old appliance.

Special financing offers (like 2-3% interest for 12–24 months).

Pro tip: If you know your fridge, washer, or dishwasher is nearing the end of its life, February is a smart time to buy before it breaks. Emergency replacements usually mean you’re stuck paying full price and settling for whatever is in stock.

Shopping now can beat waiting for spring or summer, when demand rises during home improvement season and the best inventory and promos start to thin out.

Televisions and some electronics

While not all technology products are good deals in February, top tier TVs and some other electronics stand out as bargains this month.

Why it’s a deal:

Televisions historically go on sale right before the Super Bowl and again around Presidents’ Day as retailers clear older inventory for new models.

Deals to look for:

TVs: Big premium brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony often see 20-40% discounts on their 65” to 75” models.

Home theater bundles: Look for TV + soundbar bundles for $100–$400+ off.

Some older model tech gear: Look for last year's smartphones at 10%–25% off or trade-in deals adding a ton of value.

Previous-gen laptops/tablets: These older model laptops and tablets are typically 15%–35% off in February making them a solid buy.

Winter clothing, even while it’s still cold

February is when retailers start to clear out winter apparel and gear to make room for the new spring inventory.

This makes it a great time to look for deals at places like Old Navy, GAP, Kohl’s, Walmart, and even at Target. You can easily save 20-30% off stuff that will keep you warm.

What’s usually on sale:

The usual suspect of winter coats, boots, gloves, and scarves.

Discounts are also to be had on heated blankets and space heaters.

Don’t forget about savings on cold weather sports gear for snowboarding, skiing, sledding, and snow shoeing.

Timing matters

Try to shop early in the month. This is because many of the most popular sizes disappear quickly once the markdowns start to happen.

If you have kids, consider stocking up for next winter by buying a size up and storing it for when it gets cold again next year. My wife and I used to do this all the time (when our kids were younger) at Old Navy and always saved a bunch of money in the process.

Valentine’s Day clearance items

The day after Valentine’s Day is a goldmine for bargain hunters, but probably not for the reason you might think.

It’s not about buying candy that’s 75% off that you don’t really need, but instead it’s all about repurposing stuff that many stores are practically giving away.

What goes on sale:

Obviously candy and chocolates

Cards and party decorations

Giftable items like plush toys or boxed truffles

Gift bags and gift wrap that you can re-purpose later

Think about deals on stuff like candy for family movie nights, an upcoming birthday, lunchbox treats, or even baking projects.

Also, consider clearance deals on items like gift wrap, gift bags, and ribbons. All of which you can easily stash for birthdays and holidays later in the year.

If you don’t mind the occasional red heart on the packaging, this is one of the easiest seasonal savings wins of the year.

Mattresses, bedding, and household linens

Presidents' Day weekend isn’t just about furniture, as you can also finds deals on mattresses and bedding.

Why you see discounts

Major brands like Sealy, Serta, Tempur-Pedic, Beauty Rest, and Sleep Number all compete hard for your money this time of year and offer some of their best deals.

If you need a new mattress, this is the perfect time to start shopping.

Also, look for discounts in the 20-30% off range on bedding sets, pillows, and sheet sets.

What to look for:

Pillow top mattresses on sale

Memory foam sets with discount

Bundles (e.g., mattress + protector + pillows)

Mattress Firm already has their President’s Day sale going on with savings up to $700 plus a free adjustable base on select mattresses.

Don’t forget to also check any local mattress stores — as well as Costco and Sam’s Club — as they run deals this time of year too.

Online mattress brands like Helix Sleep, Nectar, and Saatva also compete hard during this window with site-wide percentage-off and dollar-off discounts.

Furniture and home goods

One of February’s most overlooked “smart buys” is deep discounts on furniture and home goods.

Why it’s a deal:

Retailers start pushing out spring merchandise as winter winds down. To make room on their showroom floors, you'll find that sofas, dining sets, desks, and other furniture often go on sale.

Presidents' Day weekend, traditionally falling mid-February, amplifies these price cuts even more.

How to shop:

Compare prices between stores like Macy’s, Home Goods, Wayfair, and IKEA starting now, as some have already launched their Presidents' Day deals.