Your grocery store is a data company now — Here’s how to shop more privately

Your purchases, habits, and lifestyle help build your marketing profile. Limit it by using a separate email and skip the loyalty card on small trips.

Parking lot plate readers and in-store AI monitor movement and checkout behavior. Reduce your chances of being captured by parking farther away and avoid self-checkout.

Prices and coupons may be personalized based on your history. Stay unpredictable by rotating stores, browse ads while logged out, and use privacy opt-outs.

You scan your loyalty card to save $2 on eggs and maybe a buck on a box of cereal.

Seems harmless, right? Not so much.

Today’s modern grocery stores are no longer just places that sell food. They are also a data collecting company trying to understand how you shop. All in an effort to try and make more money based on your buying habits.

Here’s what’s really happening behind the scenes, along with some practical steps you can take to limit how much of your life ends up in a supermarket database.

Your loyalty card is a tracking tool first, discount card second

Loyalty programs are one of the biggest data collection engines in retail.

Keep in mind that every time you enter your phone number (or scan your loyalty card) the store tracks the following:

Every item you buy

How much you spend per trip

How often you shop

Time of day you usually visit

Whether you buy store brands or name brands

Dietary patterns like gluten-free, low-sodium, keto, or baby formula

Over time, that builds into a fairly detailed profile of yourself.

Those regular diaper purchases suggest a baby in the house. A shift from junk food to low-sugar products may signal a health change. Increased ready-made meals could mean a busier schedule or someone new in the home.

Stores then use this data to send targeted coupons and promotions.

That can be helpful. But it also means not everyone sees the same deals, and your shopping habits may be shared with marketing partners increasing the amount of junk emails and phone calls you receive.

How to dial this back

You don’t have to ditch loyalty programs entirely, but you absolutely can limit how much they learn about you.

Try the following to make it happen:

Use a separate email address just for shopping: This keeps your grocery and shopping data completely separate from your primary email address. It also keeps your primary email inbox a lot cleaner with less spam.

Review your privacy settings: Many chains now have options to limit certain types of data sharing. You'll probably have to dig for them on their website but they do exist.

Skip entering your loyalty number on small trips: You may lose a few sale prices, but you also create gaps in the profile they are building about you.

Pay with cash: If you're making a purchase you'd rather not have tied to your long-term profile, paying with bills instead of a card keeps it from being linked to your name.

Think twice before saving your payment information inside grocery apps: When you link your payment it makes it even easier for your in-store and online behavior to be stitched together.

Cameras and license plate readers are part of the picture now

The next time you’re at a major retailer, glance around at the exterior walls before you walk-in. You are likely being recorded before you even grab a cart.

Many large retailers use license plate reader systems in their parking lots. These are often used for security, theft prevention, and to track repeat offenders.

Inside the store, AI-powered cameras monitor checkout lanes, entrances, and high-theft areas.

Some of these new AI cameras can even generate something called a “heat map” which shows where humans around 98.6° F tend to hang out the longest. This helps them determine the aisles and displays that get the most attention so they can copy that success in other spots in the store.

What you can realistically do

While you can’t opt-out of being viewed by public cameras, you can definitely reduce how often your vehicle gets captured by cameras.

The best way to do is this is to avoid the most camera-heavy areas, which is near store entrances and along the outside walls of the building.

This means parking out a bit farther and doing a little walking. The result will be fewer high-resolution plate readers pointed directly at your car.

Also, when in-store, consider using a regular checkout lane instead of self-checkout. The trend right now is for most of these AI cameras to focus on self-checkout to help prevent theft.

Personalized pricing and offers are already here

Grocery stores and other major retailers want your data so they can tailor prices and promotions directly to you. This obviously makes them more money.

This means not everyone gets the same digital coupons, and you might not see discounts on the stuff you buy frequently at full-price.

Other shoppers might see a big discount on certain items only after they stop buying it as frequently. This allows stores to test how price-sensitive you are based on your past behavior.

It’s all kind of sneaky, and sometimes it can work in your favor. But it also means your past willingness to pay higher prices could affect the deals you see in the future.

So, try and stay less predictable

You can stay lees predictable by trying a couple of these tips:

Browse weekly ads without logging into your account so you can see general promotions.

Occasionally shop at a competing store to avoid becoming too locked into one retailer's pricing model.

Mixing up where you buy certain items makes it harder for any one grocery store to fully map your habits.

Your grocery data does not always stay at the grocery store

Retailers often share or sell customer data to third parties. This can include marketing firms, ad networks, and data brokers.

The selling of your data is typically labeled as anonymous, which means things like your name, address, and other personal information does not transfer with your data.

But these systems are so evolved that they can combine datasets from multiple sources to re-identify you (and your household), with surprising accuracy. In layman’s terms, some very powerful computers can piece back together your profile using data from multiple stores and companies.

This means your grocery purchases, combined with online browsing data and location history, can reveal things like your income level, health interests, and even the size of your family.

Your rights and opt-outs

In 20 states, you have the right to request a copy of the data companies hold about you. You can even go one step further and ask that certain data not be sold.

Also, when shopping online, look for privacy or “Do Not Sell My Personal Information” links that are typically buried in the footer of a retailer’s homepage.

Once you find these links, click on it and submit your request. It does take a little time to do, but it can greatly reduce how widely your information circulates.