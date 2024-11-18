Walmart highlights biggest savings opportunities for Black Friday, Cyber Monday

Walmart’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals officially start on Monday, November 25, and the retailer is getting shoppers prepared for what to expect from the discounts.

“Customers can rely on us to have a deep assortment of in-demand items across top gifting categories like fashion, electronics, beauty and toys including brands like Blackstone, Carote, Dyson, Michael Kors, Reebok and more,” said Latriece Watkins, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S.

“As the two most anticipated shopping moments of the year, our Black Friday and Cyber Monday events promise to help customers find the gifts they need, want and love – for everyone on their list.”

Black Friday sales

The sales start online, with shoppers getting the opportunity to score holiday savings on Monday, November 25, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The in-store sales will start on Black Friday, November 29.

Here’s an early look at some of the sales shoppers can expect:

L’Ange Hair 2-in-1 Blow Dryer Hot Air Brush: $48.30 (save $70.70)

Restore 11.6in MacBook Air Bundle: $194 (save $81)

Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $349.99 (save $250)

PicassoTiles 101-Piece Magnetic Tiles: $27.99 (save $12)

Best Choice Pre-Lit Holiday Inflatables: $74.99 (save $125)

Kids’ and Toddler Character Pajamas: $6 (special buy)

Carote 17-piece Nonstick Cookware Sets: $64.99 (save $135)

Blackstone Original 2-Burner 28-inch Propane Griddle: $147 (save $50)

TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV with Roku: $228 (save $301)

Revolve 360 Slim 2-in-1 Rotational Car Seat: $229.99 (save $120)

Miko Home Air Purifier with Multiple Speeds: $54.99 (save $65)

Flybar Disney Bluey 6V Bumper Car Ride On Toy: $69 (save $50)

Best Choice 10-in-1 Combo Game Table Set: $129.99 (save $216)

Cate & Chloe 18K White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals: $15.99 (save $99.01)

GameStation Pro Atari Retro Video Game System: $69 (save $30)

Michael Kors Women’s Down Winter Coat: $159 (save $60)

Reebok Men’s & Women’s Logo Hoodie: $15 (save up to $13)

Cyber Monday deals

Following the week of Black Friday sales, Walmart will then transition into Cyber Monday mode, with sales starting online at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1. Shoppers will have until midnight ET on Monday, December 2, to make the most of the Cyber Monday deals.

Some of the sales to look forward to:

Ninja Grand Kitchen System: $98 (special buy)

Skechers Summits Women’s Sneakers: $40 (save $25)

Intex 6-Person PureSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa Set: $499.99 (save $250)

Sony 75 Class BRAVIA 4K HDR LED TV with Google TV: $898 (save $600)

Cricut Air 2 Bundle: $179 (save $90)

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet: $48.98 (save $31.01)

RTIC 20 oz Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler 2 Pack: $22.99 (save $13.01)

Beautiful by Drew Accent Chair: $198 (save $100)

Walmart+ members get early access to both Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Members can access the savings several hours earlier than other customers – both on the Walmart website and mobile app.

New customers who sign up for Walmart+ can get a yearly membership for $49 – instead of the regular $98/year.