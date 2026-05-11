Store brands could slash your grocery bill, new study finds

A new NetCredit study compared 171 grocery products at Walmart, Target, and Kroger.

Some store-brand items were priced more than 70% lower than national brands.

The biggest savings appeared in frozen foods, beverages, dairy products, and pantry staples.

As grocery prices continue to climb, many shoppers are looking for practical ways to cut costs without completely changing how they eat.

With household budgets feeling the pressure, one increasingly popular strategy is swapping national brands for store-brand alternatives.

That idea became the focus of a new study from NetCredit, which examined how much consumers could save by choosing generic grocery brands instead of recognizable name brands. The results suggest that shoppers may be paying significantly more for branding in several common grocery categories — especially in the freezer aisle, beverage section, and dairy department.

Putting store brands to the test

To conduct the study, researchers manually analyzed 171 grocery products sold at three major U.S. retailers: Walmart, Kroger, and Target. The products were divided into categories including frozen foods, beverages, breakfast items, pantry staples, bakery products, snacks, and dairy.

For each product, researchers compared the prices and package sizes of nationally recognized brands with their equivalent store-brand versions. They then calculated the percentage difference between the two and averaged the savings across the retailers.

To help keep pricing conditions consistent throughout the dataset, all prices were collected using the same ZIP code in Texas. The data reflects pricing available as of January 2026.

The study focused specifically on products consumers buy regularly, including milk, pasta, cereal, ketchup, frozen treats, chips, and sports drinks. Researchers also highlighted categories where shoppers may be less likely to notice differences in taste or quality between branded and generic versions.

Where are the savings?

Here’s a look at where the biggest savings can be:

Beverages: Store-brand sports hydration drinks offered some of the highest savings in the study, reaching more than 74% cheaper than national brands at certain retailers. Store-brand powdered drink mixes also ranked among the most budget-friendly substitutions.

Breakfast foods: Generic fruity cereal loops delivered savings of nearly 70% at Walmart, while store-brand cornflakes and shredded wheat cereals were also substantially cheaper than name-brand versions.

Coffee: Another every day favorite, store brand coffee was on average 33% lower in price.

Dairy: Store-brand whole milk averaged about 61% cheaper than national brands across the three retailers studied. Store-brand sliced cheese, cheddar cheese, and cream cheese also delivered notable savings.

Frozen foods: Store-brand ice cream sandwiches topped the list with average savings of 57%, while frozen fries, burritos, popsicles, and vanilla ice cream also showed meaningful price differences.

Pantry staples: The study found shoppers could save roughly 67% on ketchup by choosing a generic version, while pasta and boxed mac and cheese each averaged around 49% savings.

The researchers noted that consumers do not necessarily need to abandon all of their favorite brands to benefit. Instead, selectively switching frequently purchased staples to store brands may help reduce grocery costs while still allowing shoppers to keep certain name-brand products they prefer.