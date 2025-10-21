What role do private equity firms play in corporate bankruptcies?

Private equity-backed bankruptcies are on the rise: In the first half of 2025, 52 private-equity or venture-capital-backed companies filed for bankruptcy.

Debt-heavy buyouts heighten risk: Private equity firms often use leveraged buyouts (LBOs) that saddle acquired companies with large debts.

Outcomes depend on management and strategy: Experts like Stephen Shipe note that private equity isn’t inherently harmful — the results hinge on how deals are structured and managed.

Consumers are often dismayed when their favorite retailer or restaurant chain files for bankruptcy and goes out of business. Lately, there seems to be a trend among these bankruptcies — many of the businesses are owned by private equity or venture capital firms.

S&P Global reports that in the first half of 2025, 52 companies backed by private-equity and venture-capital firms filed for bankruptcy protection. During that same period, a total of 371 U.S. corporations filed for bankruptcy, meaning 14% of the total were owned or backed by private equity. In all of 2024, the share was 16%.

Private equity firms can play a significant role in both the growth and the eventual bankruptcy of businesses they acquire. Their impact depends on how they structure deals, manage debt, and operate the company after acquisition.

Here’s a breakdown of how that influence works:

PE firms typically use leveraged buyouts (LBOs) — buying a company using a mix of their own capital and large amounts of debt. The company being acquired, not the PE firm, usually takes on the debt. This means the business must now generate enough cash flow to service new interest and loan payments.

Before acquisition: The company may have had moderate debt and steady profits.

After acquisition: The company faces heavy leverage, sometimes several times its annual earnings.

This structure can magnify returns for the PE firm if the company performs well — but it also greatly increases the risk of bankruptcy if earnings fall or interest rates rise.

The role of debt

Stephan Shipe, a professor of finance at Wake Forest University and founder of Scholar Financial Advising, doesn’t think private equity involvement is a direct catalyst for business failure, saying it all comes back to management.

“The biggest risks come when firms load companies with debt,” Shipe told ConsumerAffairs. “That’s when you start to hear the horror stories. If the firm uses the company’s cash flow to service new debt or fund distributions back to investors, it can quickly become unsustainable – Toys ‘R’ Us is the classic example.”

On March 17, 2005, a consortium of Bain Capital Partners LLC, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Vornado Realty Trust announced a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout of the company. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in September 2017.

“But there are cases where private equity adds real value, too. If they specialize in the industry, they can bring economies of scale, better processes, and proven systems that help the company grow. The outcome depends on how it’s managed,” Shipe said.

Some critics argue that several private equity tactics, while intended to improve efficiency or extract value, can unintentionally – or sometimes predictably – push companies toward insolvency. If the acquired company borrows too much money, it reduces financial flexibility. Even a mild downturn — loss of a key client, supply chain shock, or higher borrowing costs — can make the company unable to meet payments.

Increasing the risk

In 2019, Institutional Investor reported that healthy companies acquired by private equity firms through leveraged buyouts see their probability of defaulting on loans increase tenfold, citing research conducted at California Polytechnic State University. The researchers found that roughly 20% of large companies acquired through leveraged buyouts go bankrupt within ten years, as compared to a control group’s bankruptcy rate of 2% during the same time period.

In addition to retailers, healthcare companies have also been acquired by private equity firms in recent years, with unsuccessful results.

Envision Healthcare was acquired in 2018 and declared bankruptcy five years later.

Akumin, a national outpatient radiology and oncology services company, declared bankruptcy in 2023.

Steward Health Care declared bankruptcy in 2024.

While the trend is concerning, it should be noted that not all private equity involvement is destructive. When firms reduce inefficiencies responsibly, provide strategic guidance and capital, and focus on long-term growth rather than quick extraction, the results can be good for both the company and consumers.