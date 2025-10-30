The 2025 holiday return-shipping 'gotchas' you need to know

Mailed returns often cost $4.95–$9.99 at apparel stores; big-box retailers typically offer free labels or partner drop-offs

Free in-store returns are your safest bet; on Amazon (and others) pick label-free/box-free drop-offs to avoid fees

Policies change fast—check the return method before buying; join free loyalty tiers that waive mail-in fees and initiate marketplace returns through the platform

Free returns aren’t the default anymore. This holiday season, the smart move is checking the return method before you buy. Clothing retailers, in particular, often deduct $4.95 to $9.95 for mailed returns, while most big box stores still offer free labels or free drop-offs, if you pick the right option at checkout.

Keep in mind that policies change fast around the holidays, so check the return policy before you click “Buy”. This is especially important when shopping with an online retailer you’re unfamiliar with.

Stores that now charge a fee (or make you pay postage) for mailed returns

Abercrombie - $7 by mail (often waived for exchanges/e-gift card); free in-store.

American Eagle - $5 for mail-in returns.

Anthropologie - $5 deducted from refund; exchanges free; free in-store.

DSW – You pay a steep $9.95 with their label; free in-store.

DSW - $8.50 with their label; free in-store. (free for VIP Gold and Elite members)

H&M - $3.99 fee by mail; free for members; free in-store.

JCPenney - $8 fee with their prepaid label; free in-store.

J.Crew - $7.50 with their prepaid label; free in-store.

Kohl’s - you pay postage on mailed returns; free in-store.

Macy’s – You’ll pay $9.99 unless you join their Star Rewards program (free to join) which makes by-mail returns free.

Nordstrom Rack - $9.95 per prepaid label; free in-store.

REI - $7.99 by mail, free in-store.

Saks Fifth Avenue - $9.95 by mail; free in-store. (OFF 5TH similar.)

UNIQLO - $7 mail-in fee (plus tax in some states); in-store options vary by item.

Ulta - you pay postage on mailed returns; free in-store.

Urban Outfitters - $5 “restocking fee” on most mailed returns; free in-store.

Wayfair – Varies. They require you to pay the return shipping fee which varies depending on the size and weight of the item you’re returning.

Zara - $4.95 per return request; free in-store.

The big stores where mail returns are usually free

Amazon - Choose label-free, box-free drop-offs (Kohl’s, Whole Foods, UPS Store, Staples) to avoid charges. If the reason for the return is not Amazon’s fault, they’ll charge you to return the item if you return it yourself and don’t pick one of the drop-off points.

Target - Free in-store; by-mail can vary making store drop-off the safest bet.

Walmart - Strong “free & easy returns”; marketplace sellers aren’t supposed to charge you return shipping; store/curbside drop-off is easiest.

Best Buy - Free prepaid label in your return window but some items incur a 15% restocking fee if the item is opened (drones, cameras, camcorders, scooters).

Nordstrom - Free prepaid label (different from Rack).

How to shop smarter online (and dodge return fees)

Before you fill that cart, check out these 6 quick moves that keep holiday returns free (or close to it). They’re simple yet often overlooked, and they’ll save you from those “gotcha” fees.

1. Pick your return path before you buy - On the product page or at checkout, click “Returns.” If you see a dollar amount for mailed returns, assume you’ll need to return in-store to make it free.

2. Always choose the free drop-off option - Amazon and others show multiple return methods. Be sure to pick label-free/box-free options at partner locations. If you see “fee deducted,” back up and change the method.

3. Join the free loyalty tier when it helps - H&M and Macy’s, for example, waive the mail fees for members. Signing up at checkout is worth it.

4. Favor retailers with free labels if you can’t get to a store - Best Buy, Nordstrom, and many Gap/Old Navy items typically include prepaid labels.

5. Watch marketplace fine print - On Walmart/Best Buy marketplaces, sellers generally follow the platform’s free-return rules. But remember to always initiate the return through the platform, not the seller’s site.

6. Size smarter to reduce returns - Read recent fit reviews, check photos, use size tools, and only order multiple sizes at stores with free returns. Otherwise you’ll have pay to ship back the items that doesn’t fit.

Don’t forget about extended “holiday returns”

To encourage gift buying this year, many retailers offer an extended holiday return policy so the gift receiver has ample time to make a return or exchange.

Here are 12 such policies from some of the biggest names in retail.

Amazon – Anything bought between Nov 1–Dec 31, 2025 is returnable through January 31, 2026 (brand exceptions like Apple may differ).

Apple Store– All items purchased between Nov 8–Dec 25, 2025 can be returned through January 8, 2026.

Barnes & Noble - Purchases made Nov 1–Dec 31 are returnable/exchangeable through Jan 31, 2026 (includes NOOK).

Best Buy - Most gifts bought Oct 31-Dec 31 are returnable through Jan 15, 2026. This is especially notable because their regular return policy only gives shoppers 15 days to make a return. My Best Buy Plus/Total members get through Jan 31, 2026.

GameStop – Return are extended to January 15, 2026 for all purchase made between Nov 1–Dec 24.

Kohl’s - Purchases made between Oct 5–Dec 31 are returnable through Jan 31, 2026 (Sephora at Kohl’s and some categories excluded).

JCPenney - Holiday purchases on/after Oct 1, 2025 may be returned through Jan 31, 2026 with an original or gift receipt

Macy’s - Most items bought Oct 6–Dec 31, 2025 returnable through Jan 31, 2026 (standard category exceptions; possible fee for some mail-in returns).

Marshalls - In-store purchases Oct 5–Dec 24, 2025 returnable through Jan 25, 2026; online purchases in that window returnable through Feb 4, 2026.

Target – While they haven’t announced it for 2025 yet, in years past they’ve given shoppers 90 days from December 26th to make a return. This policy was good for all purchases made between October 6-December 25. I expect them to do the same this year.

TJ Maxx – Anything you buy between Oct 5-Dec 24 can be returned to any TJ Maxx location through January 25, 2026.

Walmart - Most items bought Oct 1–Dec 31, 2025 are returnable through Jan 31, 2026 (exceptions: phones, major appliances, certain premium/luxury/seasonal items, etc.).