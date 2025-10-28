PayPal links up with ChatGPT to provide instant checkout

PayPal partners with OpenAI to bring instant checkout and commerce directly into ChatGPT.



ChatGPT users will be able to pay with PayPal, using cards, balances, or banks — backed by PayPal’s buyer protections.



Millions of merchants will gain access to ChatGPT’s shopping audience through PayPal’s new Agentic Commerce Protocol integration.

PayPal is taking another major step in digital payments — this time inside ChatGPT. The company has announced today that it will adopt the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), enabling millions of ChatGPT users to make instant purchases using PayPal and allowing merchants to sell their products directly within the chatbot experience.

The move could turn OpenAI’s ChatGPT into a powerful new shopping platform, giving users the ability to go from chat to checkout in just a few taps, according to PayPal CEO Alex Chriss.

“Hundreds of millions of people turn to ChatGPT each week for help with everyday tasks, including finding products they love, and over 400 million use PayPal to shop,” Chriss said.

“By partnering with OpenAI and adopting the Agentic Commerce Protocol, PayPal will power payments and commerce experiences that help people go from chat to checkout in just a few taps for our joint customer bases.”

Seamless shopping

With this partnership, ChatGPT users will soon be able to use PayPal’s Instant Checkout — a feature that integrates PayPal’s digital wallet, multiple funding options, including bank, balance, and cards, and the company’s hallmark buyer and seller protections.

The system also extends PayPal’s post-purchase support, such as shipment tracking and dispute resolution, directly into the ChatGPT experience. For users, that means a familiar, secure, and fast checkout process when buying through conversational shopping interactions.

The impact could be even greater for businesses. PayPal’s integration with the Agentic Commerce Protocol will connect tens of millions of merchants — from small businesses to global retail brands — to ChatGPT’s commerce ecosystem.

Through PayPal’s ACP server, merchants won’t need to perform separate integrations to be discoverable or sell within ChatGPT. Instead, PayPal will handle payment processing, merchant routing, and validation behind the scenes. The platform will start surfacing product catalogs from categories such as fashion, beauty, electronics, and home improvement in 2026.

By effectively linking ChatGPT users with PayPal’s vast merchant base, this partnership could redefine how conversational AI facilitates online shopping.

Beyond checkout

The announcement also marks a deeper collaboration between PayPal and OpenAI beyond payments. PayPal plans to expand its use of ChatGPT Enterprise across its 24,000 employees, giving engineers access to tools like Codex to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences.