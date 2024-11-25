Bogus Elon Musk scammed Florida woman, police say

A Florida man pretending to be billionaire Elon Musk on Facebook scammed 74-year-old Florida woman out of over $250,000, police say.

"They exchanged messages for several months, and the victim was encouraged to invest in Musk’s businesses," police say in a release. "She was promised a $55 million return."

Police arrested Jeffrey Moynihan, Jr., 56, earlier this week for grand theft. The Bradenton Police Department said that financial records show the woman from Texas sent at least $250,000 to Moynihan's business in Florida, a local television station reported.

Financial records indicate the woman transferred $250,000 to bank accounts owned by Moynihan Jr. and his painting/pressure washing business, investigators said.

"The victim’s husband told investigators his wife gave 'Elon Musk' approximately $600,000," police say.